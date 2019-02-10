This home is at 1360 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $410,000 and is listed with Rick Buntenbach with Re/Max Realty Plus II.
This stunning home has three bedrooms, two bath and a two-car garage. It has something for everyone in the family including water frontage to Lake Josephine with a boathouse and lift for the fisherman in the family.
It has a picturesque setting with a gazebo by the water to sit and take in all of the views and perhaps some wildlife. It also has a 36-by-26 CBS detached garage with ample storage.
The interior has both higher end finishes and a split floor plan. The back of the home has a screen porch, as well as a large patio for barbecues. You will be impressed with both the curb appeal and the stunning interior of the home.
The front porch is huge and adorable with perfect accents. You will be torn between sitting on the front porch and back yard gazebo to have your morning coffee.
The kitchen is also found perfect with Corian counter tops, a large island to gather around and wood cabinets. Everything is done at this property. You even have a fence surrounding the property to let the kids and pets run around.
The property also has a whole-house generator and a separate well for sprinklers.
For more information, call Buntenbach at 863-634-4024. Ask about MLS 260414.
