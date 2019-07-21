This home is at 20 Victory Way in Lake PLacid. It is priced for $299,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This property is located on Lake Saddlebags in Lake Placid and is within a close distance to downtown Lake Placid and all of your shopping locations.
If you are looking for an affordable waterfront home, then this may be the one for you. This home offers four bedrooms, three-and-half-baths with an oversized two-car garage plus extra parking and driveway space.
This home was built in 2003 and has over 2,200 living square feet and over 3,100 total square feet under roof. Some of the nice features include an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings with plant shelf, newer air-conditioning system, open kitchen with double oven, microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher.
The home has an awesome view of the lake from most rooms. It also has a 12 by 22 rear screened porch with a half bath for easy access plus an outdoor shower for rinsing off after being in the lake.
The large master suite has a gorgeous view overlooking the lake, open double closet and a large master bath with double sink vanity, cultured marble shower and jetted Jacuzzi tub.
The two guest bedrooms are a nice size and share a Jack-and-Jill bath with double sink vanities and a cultured marble shower. The fourth bedroom could also be used as a den, formal dining room or even an office with attached bath access.
The party gazebo is ideal for entertaining and enjoying time in the lake. The owner has just replaced most of the decking and wooden staircase and includes a maintenance-free composite floating dock. The brick paver patio is an ideal spot to sit and relax by the gas firepit. This home is great as a weekend getaway or for year-round enjoyment!
To make an appointment to preview this home, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. Visit teresabock.com. Search for MLS 265646.
