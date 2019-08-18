This home is at 3816 Normandy Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $399,900 and is listed with Nancy May with Advantage Realty #1.
This beautiful home is perfect for entertaining with its great outdoor living spaces. It has a great view of Little Lake Jackson, an outdoor patio that is shaped liked a shamrock, and an in-ground swimming pool with covered gazebo.
Imagine living in this quiet upscale neighborhood, on a cul-de-sac with underground power lines. The easy to maintain beautiful landscaping has a 6-zone lawn (well) irrigation system. This property consists of two parcels totaling 1.07+/- acres.
This four-bedroom ranch-style house has two master suites. It has a comfortable living room and separate family room, a formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen. And it has two working fireplaces (wood) and an interior laundry room.
The 1,200 square foot garage will allow 3-plus cars, or space for all of the extra toys. The covered 14 (wide) by 14 (high) by 65 (long) RV pad has its own septic clean out and 50/30 AMP hook up. The property also has a 30 by 14 barn with electric as well as an exterior shed offering plenty of outdoor storage.
Over $100,000 worht upgrades were implemented in the last couple of years. It is storm ready with a full house generator that activates as soon as there is a power shortage, installed in 2017. Accordion hurricane shutters were installed on most windows and sliding glass doors in 2015, as well as garage braces. All new windows and sliding glass doors were installed and all exterior doors were replaced with thermal insulated Held Weld doors. It has a new roof and new 5-ton air-conditioning unit (with 3 zones). A new roof was installed on the pool gazebo. R30 and R38 insulation was also blown into the attic for energy savings.
This home is close to two golf courses, boating, shopping, and hospitals. It is a must see!
For more information, call May at 863-852-6687 or email Nmay121@gmail.com. Ask about MLS 266811.
