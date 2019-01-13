This home is at 3016 Ash St. in Lake Placid. It is priced for $259,900 and is listed with Steve Fruit with Re/Max Realty Plus II in Lake Placid.
This beautifully maintained and landscaped home is in a neighborhood of upscale homes on a deep, wide canal that leads to popular Lake June. Lake June is a 3,300-acre sandy bottom lake that is great for fishing, skiing and swimming.
The home has a new roof and air conditioner, which were installed in 2014. You’ll love the kitchen with its newer stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and nice pantry.
You will love the open floor plan with great waterfront views from the living room, kitchen and dining rooms as well as the master bedroom and the third bedroom. The cathedral ceilings in the living area extend to the screened porch where you may relax after a day of fishing or skiing.
The home has a a new, top-of-the-line water treatment system. You’ll have no weather worries with the home’s storm panels.
You’ll love entertaining friends and family in the tiki hut with its outdoor kitchen, cedar bar and maintenance-free pvc thatching.
The property has two boathouses; one for your fishing boat and another for personal watercraft, a pontoon boat or anything else.
A big garage features a roll-down screen and a beautifully coated driveway and garage floor. The rear soffits on this home extend four feet to shade the home’s windows from the Florida sun so you can enjoy an unobstructed view of the outdoors.
This is a great home, a weekend get-away or a winter retreat. If you are a qualified buyer and ready to purchase, call Fruit today at 863-414-4919 to schedule a preview. You may also email steve@teamfruit.com or visit teamfruit.com.
