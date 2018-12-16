This home is at 267 Sheppard Road NW in Lake Placid. It is priced for $269,000 and is listed with Carole Polk with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Approaching this attractively landscaped corner home, built in 2006, is the front loading driveway, which shows off the beckoning etched glass entry. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee on the front porch facing east overlooking the golf course across the street.
Pleasing to the eye, upon entering the wide foyer with a vaulted ceiling and flowing into the dining area and living room is plant shelving and recessed lighting. The outstanding feature of this home is the 18- by 18-inch monochromatic tiled flooring throughout. The home is embellished with crown molding and remote controlled fans with lighting.
The layout and free flowing floor plan is especially appealing for entertaining. A well-designed kitchen contains oak cabinets and a pass-through to the breakfast nook; this area will be a lively gathering point.
With the windowed Florida room overlooking the enclosed lanai and solar-heated 15 by 30 pool facing west, breathtaking sunsets will bring many relaxing afternoons. A pool bath is conveniently located off the Florida room.
You will appreciate the spacious master en suite with two closets, double-raised sink with cultured marble top, oak cupboard and walk-in shower with handicap rails. The split floor plan provides two additional bedrooms with a connecting bath.
The inside laundry room is equipped with washer, dryer, laundry sink and shelving. It leads into the 24 by 24 oversized garage.
The 18-hole golf course at Placid Lakes Country Club is nearby, along with a restaurant as well as a lake front park with boat ramp for easy access to Lake June. Membership in the homeowner’s association is voluntary.
This home is sparkling clean and move-in ready. To view all pictures and see the virtual tour, refer to MLS 50206. For more information, call Polk at 863-840-1083 or email her at carole@carolepolk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.