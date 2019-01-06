This home is at 3107 State Road 66 in Sebring. It is priced for $330,000 and is listed with Rona Port with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This one-of-a-kind property has almost 2.5 acres and features a fully-furnished four-bedroom, three-bath home with a two-car attached garage plus a massive, detached 36 by 40 garage/workshop with multiple roll-up doors. There is an opportunity for the fourth bedroom to be used as a mother-in-law suite complete with a full bath.
As you enter the gated property, there is plenty of parking in addition to the two-car attached garage. Built in 1989, this home has 2,325 living square feet. Entering the home, you are greeted by a large living room with views of the serene land beyond the back screened porch.
This very large screened porch is accessible from both the living room and the master bedroom so you can enjoy the peaceful views of the back acreage previously used as part of the neighboring nursery (which is also available for purchase). There would be plenty of room to build a pool in this beautiful yard right off the porch.
The kitchen, which is to the right of the entrance, has stainless steel appliances. The cabinets have been replaced and a reverse osmosis system has been installed. A nicely sized eat-in area is part of this large kitchen. The garage is accessible from the kitchen and houses the washer and dryer.
The expansive 15 by 22 master bedroom, which is toward the back of the home, boasts an attached bath with large, separate vanities, a jetted spa tub, two new skylights and a 10 by 10 walk-in closet.
Two additional bedrooms and bath are at one end of the home and the fourth bedroom and bath are off the living room at the opposite side of the home. The fourth bedroom would make a perfect in-law suite complete with walk-in closet and it is close to the kitchen.
The massive, detached 36 by 40 garage has three separate roll-up doors and has power to the building.
The seller has replaced both air conditioners in 2017 and 2018 as well as the irrigation pump.
The interior and exterior has a fresh coat of paint. The home has all tile flooring throughout and the property has new landscaping. It is ready for new owners today. The adjacent nursery is also available for purchase, which is on approximately 7 acres.
For more information, call Port at 863-414-6570. Ask about MLS 249718.
