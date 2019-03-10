This home is at 2001 Manatee Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $414,800 and is listed with Elease Deyoung With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This stunning waterfront home has a pool and a dock, plus the waterfront lot next door at 2007 Manatee Drive is included. This home has an open floor plan with beautiful wood beam ceilings throughout the main living area, with French and glass sliding doors opening onto the fantastic saltwater pool and patio area.
You’ll enjoy the fantastic water views this home has to offer.
The gracious living room, family room and dining area adjoins the kitchen for perfect entertaining with a flowing floor plan that allows all the guests to mingle. All of these spaces overlook the lake and pool.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large granite breakfast counter and a pantry with pull-out shelving. This is a perfect home for a family or retirees.
The spacious master suite has crown molding, sliding glass doors onto the large lanai and salt water pool area. The elegant master bath has two large walk-in closets, double sinks, outstanding tile flooring and tile on the walls.
The split floor plan offers privacy for the master suite and also for the two-guest bedrooms, with a bath that opens to the back yard and pool area. This is a great for the boater coming in from the dock.
The grown landscaped trees in the back yard offer privacy on the walkway to the dock, which is new and made of composite wood for maintenance free care. There is enough room for a boat, jet ski or other recreational toys. It a great place to fish or just sit and watch a sunset.
The screen enclosure was replaced in 2018 and has a special 20/20 screen top for easy cleaning. The roof was replaced in 2018 also. The home has been mostly used as a seasonal rental.
For more information, call DeYoung at 863-414-1450 or email edeyoung@bhhsflpg.com or eleasedeyoung@yahoo.com.
