SEBRING — Continuing its aggressive growth plan in South Central Florida, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has announced the acquisition of Heartland Real Estate Corp. in Sebring effective Jan. 1, 2019.
This brings the total number of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group offices to 23 and more than 650 sales executives.
“This decision was not an easy one as I have close, professional relationships with the agents at HREC who all work very hard to provide exemplary services to our clients,” said HREC Owner/Broker James Wohl.
“However, this opportunity to merge with Berkshire Hathaway provides our agents with additional tools and marketing strategies that a small, independent firm cannot offer and that will ultimately benefit our clients,” Wohl said.
HREC is locally owned and operated serving the Highlands and Hardee county markets for more than 20 years and is continually ranked one of the top firms in the area. The company specializes in residential, commercial and agricultural properties.
“HREC has always stood for excellence and integrity — the same values which we found to be the very foundation of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group’s business philosophy,” Wohl said. “The outstanding realtors, tools and resources they bring to the table combined with our comprehensive market knowledge and proven track record will enable us to better serve the clients of Highlands and Hardee counties.”
In 2016, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group acquired Mid-Florida Real Estate Sales. The firm has offices in Lakeland, Sebring and Lake Placid.
“Our ability to continue to grow while, at the same time, actively investing in both resources and people to enhance the customer experience sets us apart from other real estate companies,” said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
“Our association with Warren Buffett and the legendary Berkshire Hathaway name, not only enables us to strengthen our position in South Central Florida, but also opens doors of opportunity for our sales executives and the clients they serve,” Crumbley said.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 23 offices located throughout Highlands, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties. Locally owned and operated since 1959, the company offers residential, commercial, property management, relocation, home warranty, title, mortgage, and insurance services. For more information please visit the company website at bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
