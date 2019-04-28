SEBRING — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces that the Reed-Ferry Team just earned first place in Florida for residential units sold in the BHHS network in 2018. This superstar team closed $28,536,477 in volume and 135 units. They work out of the firm’s Sebring Country Club office.
Lazaro Martinez earned the Top Listing Agent first-place ranking for all of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, listing 79 units in 2018. Martinez closed $9,701,597 in volume and 77 units in 2018. He works out of the firm’s Sebring office.
“We congratulate The Reed-Ferry Team and Lazaro Martinez for their incredible achievements,” said Allen Crumbley, co-owner/broker of the firm. “They work hard for their clients and the results are many satisfied customers.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 21 offices located throughout Highlands, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties. Locally owned and operated since 1959, the company offers residential, commercial, property management, relocation, home warranty, title, mortgage, and insurance services.
Highlands County has three Berkshire Hathaway offices:
• 4800 Haw Branch Road, Sebring; 863-314-9641
• 211 U.S. 27 North, Sebring; 863-402-5700
• 15 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid; 863-699-0404
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call 888-778-8258 or visit bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.