IRVINE, CA — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, has been recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” and “Most Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 30th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend study.
More than 77,000 U.S. consumers rated 3,000 brands in about 300 categories in the online study in 2018. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices received the highest ranking in the Real Estate Agency category based on consumers’ perception of its brand familiarity, quality and purchasing consideration, among other qualifying factors.
“We are honored to be recognized by consumers in the respected Harris Poll EquiTrend study,” said Gino Blefari, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices president and CEO. “It’s a tribute to our franchisees’ tireless work and support of clients and the exemplary way they represent our brand in the marketplace.”
The EquiTrend study reflected an emerging trend in consumer behavior — the push to simplify and align with brands they know and trust.
“Trust is earned,” said Blefari. “We are absolutely proud consumers chose our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices as ‘Most Trusted Real Estate Brand.’ It speaks to the way our franchisees conduct business every day and deliver on their promises.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has momentum in eyes of consumers. The brand was recognized for “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2017 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study.
“Our network professionals are passionate about client satisfaction and service,” said Blefari. “We are elated their hard work and dedication to their profession has been recognized by consumers.”
The 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend study measures and compares the brand health of companies.
Respondents offer their perceptions of brands, gauging their emotional connection to them plus brand awareness, influence and familiarity.
