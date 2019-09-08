You’ll love this charming 4 bedroom/3 bath home at 3169 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. Immediately upon stepping into this soundproof, cherished 2,200-plus square feet of accommodating space, you experience its bright openness.
Your eyes will be drawn through the triple hung sliding glass doors, across the outsized porch, to the expansive view of a back yard filled with fruit trees and lastly, the lake — beckoning you to step in, yet the white sandy beach is yards away.
Envision yourself in the spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace, cuddling up with a good book, or a beverage of your choice, this winter. The unusual roughhewn blonde pine entry wall with vintage bamboo vertical blinds adds character to the living room that flows into the grand dining room fit for lingering meals filled with laughter.
The kitchen, with pantry and built-in microwave, overlooks the circular drive. The laundry room, with laundry sink, washer and dryer, is conveniently located off the kitchen leading into the double garage with work bench.
Off the dining room, the master suite has a generous walk-in closet and bathroom with fully tiled shower and a double sink, complete with its own small patio overlooking the yard and lake where you will experience the tranquil sounds of nature while you sip a cup of coffee and watch the sun rise each morning.
The split floor plan contains the remaining comfortably-sized bedrooms with overly adequate closet space and two baths on the other side of the living room. The fourth bedroom is truly a bonus room in that it could serve as a family room/entertainment room/craft room/office or whatever you can think of.
Access the oversized screened-in porch via a bathroom or the living room. You will spend many hours on this large, tiled porch where you can entertain, barbecue, place a ping-pong table or just chill on comfy seating. Perfect for a family going in and out with freedom, laughing and really enjoying their everyday lives with each other. Take advantage of the outdoor shower located on the porch after playing in the lake.
If you have children and pets, your mind will be at ease for they will remain safe in the entirely fenced back yard. An added security precaution is sensory lights completely surrounding the exterior of the home.
Situated in a friendly community just minutes from town, why haven’t you called to arrange an appointment to view this home and all it has to offer? Do it now! Friends and family will help create lively fun memories in this inviting lakefront home.
Contact Carole Polk at 863-840-1083 or email carole@carolepolk.com for information on MLS #268344.
