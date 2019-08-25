Campbell 1

This home is at 4329 Rachael Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $186,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.

This beautiful, brand new home is on a nice corner lot, has three bedrooms and two baths, and is almost ready for the buyer to move in. It’s in a great location with easy access to Thunderbird Road and Schumacher Road, which is ideal for those attending or working at Hill-Gustat Middle School or AdventHealth Sebring.

You’ll love how bright and open it is. The home has lots of windows, attractive modern colors, a nice open floor plan, tile planks throughout, cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting, large closets, a great room and a metal roof.

The builder did not cut any corners on this kitchen — it’s a nice one! It’s large with a breakfast bar and all granite.

From the garage you can walk into the 5 by 13 utility room. This indoor, air-conditioned, large laundry room also has access from the kitchen as well. Unlike many newer homes, this one has plenty of closet space.

The master bedroom features two walk-in closets, and an elegant bathroom with double vanity and a large, all tiled walk-in shower with a glass door. The two other bedrooms are a great size, perfect for a family or as an office space. The guest bathroom also features a vanity with granite counter tops, modern style lighting, and an all-tile shower with tub.

The builder is almost finished and you can be in it before Thanksgiving! For more information, call Campbell at 863-381-1848 or email Jeanny@JeannyCampbell.com. Ask about MLS 265552.

