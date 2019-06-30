This home is at 6620 Lakeside Drive West in Sebring. It is priced for $229,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This beautiful, four-bedroom, three-bath, two-car garage home was built in 2003 and is located in a peaceful country setting in popular Orange Blossom Estates on a canal that flows to Wolf Lake.
The fourth bedroom has its own entrance with full bath, kitchen area and new refrigerator. It is the perfect space for a rental apartment or an in-law suite. This bedroom is just through the French doors from the living room.
The kitchen features new stainless steel Maytag appliances, multi-level cabinets, pull out drawers, plant shelves and a breakfast nook with large bay windows.
The master suite offers a large walk-in closet with custom shelves, plus an extra closet for linens and hanging clothes, dual sinks, private water closet and a nice size shower.
The home’s split plan offers privacy for the master suite and two guest bedrooms with a bathroom in between.
Many additional custom features in this home include: security system; new air-conditioning unit with a 10-year warranty; crown molding; power outlets in the living room floor; surround sound; and in-house utility room. The oversized garage provides lots of storage space.
It’s apparent the owners have taken much pride and joy in maintaining this property.
For more information, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridapropeties.com
