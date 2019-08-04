This home is at 120 Eleanor Court in Lake Placid. It is priced for $235,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell and Lisa Roberts with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
This beautifully updated 1973 canal home screams laid back Florida living. The property boasts lush landscaping filled with asparagus ferns and great Florida palms on .23 acre.
Located on a canal into Lake Grassy, a 530 acre fishing and recreational lake, you will enjoy the wildlife as well as amazing sunsets from the back yard. This home is a perfect spot for having those weekend barbecues.
The home has 1,442 living square feet under air and a total of 1,960 square feet. It features three bedrooms, two baths, a one-car carport with an attached utility room as well as a large screened-in back porch.
It has wood laminate flooring throughout the home with tiled floors in the bathrooms. The living room features a gas fireplace to keep you cozy on those cool “winter” nights and the kitchen has been updated with soft close neutral cabinets and granite counter tops.
The island in the kitchen is one of a kind and sure to be the envy of all your friends and family.
The home’s metal roof was updated in 2006 so you will have no worries in having to update the roof anytime soon. A whole house generator was installed in 2018 to keep the power on no matter the situation as well as hurricane shutters for all windows. Most of the windows have been updated to hurricane resistant.
This home is move-in ready and waiting for you!
View photos at dawndell.com or call 863-633-0179. Ask about MLS 263525.
