This home is at 3105 Country Lake Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $284,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Pride of ownership is shown throughout this home. Located on a deep canal on one of the best fishing lakes in the state — Lake Istokpoga — this bright, open three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath, pool home should go on the top of the list to preview.
It has many upgrades since it was built in 1999 such as granite countertops in the kitchen and all of the bathrooms; stainless appliances; a new roof in 2018; and the pool was resurfaced and pump replaced about five years ago.
It has a wonderful kitchen with plenty of cabinets, deep heavy drawers, slide outs, 29-inch deep porcelain sink, a window overlooking the pool and canal area, pretty glass tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting and the hood is vented through the roof.
A perfectly located half bath is off the Florida room by the pool and also opens into the master suite. The master suite has its own large bathroom with hot tub with jets, corner glassed-in tiled shower, and two separate vanity areas.
Enjoy the electric heated pool year around. A utility room has lots of cabinets and a laundry tub. The garage and driveway floors have a “pebble tech paint” that is resistant to oil.
The property has a dock and a boathouse with an electric lift for your bass boat. An electric skeeter beeter will keep the garage cool, motion sensor lights are located in the front and back, and the home has gutters. The shed in the back is about 5 by 5.5 feet. The water conditioner is included. The property has well irrigation on three zones.
The lot directly to the right of this home, parcel ID # C-12-35-30-010-00C0-0170, is currently for sale for $24,900. This would be an ideal addition to this home for a large garage, a place to park a motorhome or just to control it so no one builds next to you.
For more information or to preview this home, call Campbell at 863-381-1848. Ask about MLS 263573.
