This penthouse condo is at 2131 Lakeview Drive, Unit 1210, in Sebring. It is priced for $195,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, team leader of Dell Team, with Heartland Real Estate Corp.
There is no other view like this in Highlands County. This stunning penthouse in Fountainhead Condo offers a view like none other in Highlands County. Located in historic downtown Sebring, the 12th floor corner unit features views of Lake Jackson, the downtown Circle, U.S. 27 and more.
The Fountainhead was built in 1967 and is one of Sebring’s tallest buildings for residential use. The building has 12 floors with seven apartments per floor. Available for residents is a quaint game room/party room, complete with newer kitchen and fireplace. Residents also enjoy a lakeside heated pool year round. The building has two laundry facilities, a library, some treadmills, lockers for extra storage and an area to rent for a paddle board, kayak or bike.
Walking up to the majestic building you will see is a huge water fountain. Take the elevator to the 12th floor and one of the first things you will notice is the view of downtown Sebring. On a clear day, far off on the horizon, you might be able to see the Lake Wales area.
Stepping into the corner unit you are greeted with tile floors throughout the condo. The kitchen features upgraded granite counters, updated appliances and kitchen cabinets. The raised kitchen bar allows for stool seating.
The living room has sliding glass doors that open to the rear glass enclosed lanai. The lanai is enclosed across the whole backside of the unit. This allows for spectacular lake views all the time and sunsets that are photographed daily.
This particular condo has tons of built-in storage to make the home’s use of space very smart. The guest bath features a jet tub. A spare bedroom has a view of downtown and is spacious in its own right.
Step into the master bedroom and you will see it overlooks the rear glass enclosed lanai and has stunning lake views. A couple of areas have been converted into either wall storage or closets by the owner. The master bath features a glass enclosed shower and updated vanity.
This condo is located close to all the happenings of downtown Sebring. You are close to the library, Highlands Little Theatre, Museum of the Arts, Highlands Art League, City Pier and right down the road from historic Sebring Circle.
Whether you are looking to get away from the hustle of the city and come here for weekends or live here full time, you will love the location! Imagine having a front row seat for Sebring’s Fourth of July fireworks over Lake Jackson. This is the perfect place to have cocktail parties and just enjoy carefree condo living.
The condo association takes care of all the amenities mentioned above and also takes care of basic cable, water, sewer and exterior insurance. Be advised that the Fountainhead does not allow any pets.
For more information about this property, call Dell at 863-381-0400 or email dawndell1@gmail.com. Ask about MLS 247014. View professional photos of this property at dawndell.com.
