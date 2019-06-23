This home is at 2131 Lakeview Drive, unit #206, in Sebring. It is priced for $94,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
What a beauty! Fountainhead Condominiums is the best kept secret in Highlands County and it’s on beautiful Lake Jackson! This gem of a place has so many great features. It has the convenience of it being a second floor unit right on the parking lot level, which means there is no need to use the elevators, and it is right across the hall from the common areas.
This beautifully redone one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath lakefront condominium is a place where you can experience the most gorgeous sunsets. It has a new gorgeous, light-colored wood kitchen that has been upgraded with high end granite countertops, neutral-colored wood laminate flooring, and it’s been recently painted and immaculately clean. The kitchen has elegant cabinets have custom handles and stainless steel appliances. The half bath has also been upgraded with a lovely dark colored vanity.
The oversized bedroom (12.9 by 24) is spacious enough to fit a king-size bed and have a work area with a desk facing the window overlooking a stunning view of the lake. The master bath has a glassed-in shower with double grab bars and a large, beautiful vanity with lots of countertop space. The convenience of the tankless hot water heater provides extra storage space, which allowed for an extra closet, and is energy efficient.
It’s the only one-bedroom unit with an open balcony, which really lets you enjoy those breathtaking sunsets. There is also a large heated pool and a dock on site. Bring your boat and you can easily ride to either one of the two bar/restaurants right on the lake. The elegance and pride in ownership really shows throughout, making this a move-in ready condo primed for its new owners!
For more information or to schedule a showing, call Campbell at 863-381-1848. Ask about MLS 262425.
