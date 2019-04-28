SEBRING — Maureen Cool, a top producing agent with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring, has been awarded the Best of Zillow Award for 2019.
This award is presented by Zillow Group to their Premier Agents and is based on exceptional customer service. This is scored on actual reviews and feedback by customers of Cool on Zillow.
“I am honored to receive the Best of Zillow Award for 2019,” Cool said. “The most rewarding part of my business is all my Five-Star reviews by happy and satisfied customer.
“I would not be a top producing agent without providing exceptional customer services resulting in satisfied customers,” she said. “I greatly appreciate this honor.”
Cool has been a licensed Realtor since 1995, working with buyers and sellers both in residential and commercial sales. Cool said she is proud to be part of Re/Max Realty Plus, the number one team of real estate agents in Highlands County based on closed transactions.
For more information, contact Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.
