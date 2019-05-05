The home is at 3895 Rodeo Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $189,900 and is listed with Laurie Hoop with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Located in the high demand neighborhood of The Country Club of Sebring, this home has had only two owners and has been beautifully remodeled in and out. The property has great curb appeal as you come up the paver driveway and sidewalk with manicured landscaping edged with decorative curbing.
Step through the double doors to a split floor plan. Vaulted ceilings really open up the space. As you come inside, you enter a large foyer with tray ceiling and tile medallion on the floor. This opens up to the large dining room, which has a tall arched window with new plantation shutters.
The living room has large pocketed sliders to the covered and tiled lanai. The lania has a TV wall hook up, ceiling fans with lights and faces the 7th Fairway of the golf course. The screened part of the lanai area has a sunken hot tub. A paver area can be found on the side for sitting outside, grilling and watching the deer and their fawns come by at dusk.
The nice sized kitchen has two pantries and lots of white cabinets for good storage. The appliances (2016) are all GE and with a slate smudge-proof finish. The dinette part of the kitchen has a slider out to the lanai as well.
The home has very nice light fixtures and fans throughout. The living room and master bedroom have custom privacy treatments that also stay with the house. The home is light and bright and airy with large windows and sliders.
The master bedroom has a tray ceiling and can accommodate lager furniture, has a walk-in closet and a second closet for storage. The bedroom has a slider that opens to the lanai. Attached is the master ensuite with a walk-in shower.
A guest bedroom is a nice size and offers good closet space. It is next to the pretty guest bath. That area has a pocket door from the foyer so your guests may have complete privacy.
The home has a large in house utility room with new cabinets, hanging bar and laundry tub with cabinet. The room leads out to a two-car garage.
This is a must-see home. The Country Club of Sebring offers huge community pool, tennis courts, children’s playground, golf pro-shop and the best laid out golf course in Highlands County. It is a great, friendly community where golfers are welcome.
For more information, call Hoop at 941-356-7899 or the Re/Max Realty Plus office at 863-385-0077. Ask about MLS 262601.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.