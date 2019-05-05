This home is located at 710 Western Blvd. in Lake Placid. It is priced for $430,000 and is listed with Rick Buntenbach with Re/Max Realty Plus II in Lake Placid.
If you love living in the country and having the amenities of town within just a few minutes, then this could be your forever home. Western Boulevard is located just west of the Leisure Lakes subdivision in the greater Lake Placid Area. It is in an area of upscale acreage properties.
The home is on just over 10 acres, and the property is completely fenced and zoned agricultural. This means you can add your horses or cows the day you close. Most of the property is cleared so farming is also an option.
This is a huge home with over 2,700 square feet under air and over 4,800 total square feet. It features an open floor plan with the living and dining rooms and kitchen overlooking a screened pool area. The home has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, as well as an office. Other features include a central vacuum, vaulted ceilings, water condition and a security system. Screened porches are located in the front and rear with the pool area.
Just imagine what you can do with 10 areas — you have unlimited possibilities. Some options include adding extra buildings for equipment or more garage spaces.
For more information, call Buntenbach at 863-634-4024 or visit highlandscountyproperties.com. Search for MLS 260362.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.