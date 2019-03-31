This home is at 2556 Dog Leg Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $339,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is an exciting opportunity to own a four-bedroom, three-bath home in Golf Hammock complete with living, family and a media room so there’s plenty of room for all of your friends and family. The media room, along with a fourth bedroom, could be easily converted to an in-law suite for extended family.
Some of the many upgrades in this home include 12-foot ceilings; hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room and breakfast nook; gorgeous columns; arched openings; and a fabulous double-leaded glass front door.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s delight. It boasts a stainless-steel exhaust fan over the center island with cooktop, granite counters, wood cabinets, pantry, upgraded stainless-steel appliances and wall ovens with microwave and convection. The large breakfast bar overlooks the spacious 17-by-22 family room.
The generous 14-by-24 living room has a fabulous view of the lanai out the double French doors. It is adjacent to the formal dining room, which is the perfect place for family holiday dinners.
The covered lanai is accessible from the living room, family room, media room and owner’s suite. You’ll enjoy the privacy the back yard offers, and it is large enough to add a pool.
The 16-by-28 owner’s suite has plenty of room for a sitting area and has two generously sized walk-in closets. The luxurious spa-like master bath has a jetted tub, his-and-her vanities and a walk-in tiled shower.
Three additional bedrooms and two baths offer plenty of room for family and guests – and don’t forget the option to turn the media room and fourth bedroom into an in-law suite.
The 24-by-32 three-car garage has plenty of room for cars, golf cart and other toys. The laundry room, with its many cabinets and built-in ironing board, acts as a mudroom between the garage and the home.
Built in 2008, this home has 3,290 square feet of living area with 4,454 total square feet. It is situated on nearly half an acre.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net.
