This home is at 5539 Woods N Irons St. in Sebring. It is priced for $319,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty.
This sprawling, four-bedroom, three-bath home in Deer Run Estates boasts over 2,400 living square feet under air. You will enjoy a huge screened lanai overlooking the golf course that offers 430 square feet of outdoor living space.
This home is stunning with crown molding, vaulted ceilings, large rooms and lots of storage space. The property has inviting curb appeal with a lush lawn and tropical landscaping. The flagpole in the front yard proudly waves the American flag.
You are greeted by a covered front entry. Step inside to a beautiful, open floor plan. You will immediately notice the wall of pocket sliders that give you a panoramic view of the golf course from the comfort of your home. There is also a gorgeous wet bar with the same mosaic tiled back splash as in the kitchen.
The amazing granite kitchen has stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets accented with crown molding. The space has a lot of cabinet and counter space with a breakfast bar that is open to the breakfast nook and living room. This bar offers additional counter space and dining seating if needed. There is also a large walk-in pantry for additional kitchen storage.
The formal dining room is spacious and features a large picture window that lets in lots of natural light.
The split floor plan has three large bedrooms and two full baths on one side of the house. One of these bathrooms features an exterior door to the back lanai, which is the perfect set up if you’ve been working outdoors or want to add a pool.
The master bedroom is luxurious and features an en-suite that looks as if it can be found in a magazine. The bath area has a gorgeous granite vanity with his-and-her sinks as well as a makeup counter, a glass walk-in shower and huge walk-in closet.
The home has an indoor laundry room complete with wash sink, closet storage and cabinets for more storage as well as an attached two-car garage. This home is priced to sell.
For more information, call the Elliotts at 863-658-3780. Ask about MLS 263599.
