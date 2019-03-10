This home is at 4226 North Course Lane in Avon Park. It is priced for $339,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This fabulous, one-owner, custom-built home by TE James is on the second fairway on the North Course in Highlands Ridge. It is a spacious three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home with two stories, a loft and huge balcony offering an amazing panoramic view of the golf course that will take your breath away.
Built in 2008, the home has 2,548 square feet of living space and 3,834 total square feet under roof plus an over-sized two-car garage with additional golf cart bay, extra storage closet and lawn irrigation with private well.
This home offers top notch amenities, features, fixtures and appliances, including engineered hardwood floors, travertine tile, crown molding, granite counters (including bath vanities). Solid wood cabinets are throughout the kitchen and all bathrooms. The home has stainless steel appliances, mitered glass dining area, home theater/surround sound speakers and an open concept for entertaining guests.
The master bedroom has a double tray ceiling, dual vanities in the master bath, separate shower, private water closet, his-and-her walk-in closets, and a large linen closet.
The 18-by-18 loft upstairs has a huge open balcony and a full bath with a large walk-in shower. This area could be an office or game area. It has endless possibilities.
A laundry area includes a half bath with a pedestal sink, block glass for natural light. There is a built-in desk area with lots of extra storage space.
If you are looking for opulence, this home is it. Come and visit one of the best active 55-plus communities in Highlands County. It offers amenities including two golf courses, swimming pools, tennis court, pickleball, fitness room, fishing, boating and more.
For more information, call Terrell at 863-414-0358.
