This home is at 3320 Pointe Ave. in Sebring. It is priced for $209,900 and is listed with Elease DeYoung with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

This property is in an adult community, with a clubhouse, heated pool, shuffleboard court and low association fee of $225 quarterly. This community has central water and sewer and is located only a few minutes away from shopping, a golf course, and Lake Jackson for boating.

This lovely, spacious home has 2,320 square feet on a corner lot, with two bedrooms, plus den, lanai and two-car garage. The home was built in 2005 and has been upgraded with hurricane shutters, a new central air conditioner and laminate wood flooring instead of carpet.

The kitchen offers upgraded cabinets, appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a sliding glass door onto the enclosed lanai.

The spacious master bedroom has double sinks, walk-in shower and two walk- in closets. The home has a split floor plan and laundry inside the home.

This is a great community to live in and one of the few that allows you to have two small pets.

For more information or to preview this home, call DeYoung at 863-414-1450.

