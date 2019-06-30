This home is at 3320 Pointe Ave. in Sebring. It is priced for $209,900 and is listed with Elease DeYoung with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This property is in an adult community, with a clubhouse, heated pool, shuffleboard court and low association fee of $225 quarterly. This community has central water and sewer and is located only a few minutes away from shopping, a golf course, and Lake Jackson for boating.
This lovely, spacious home has 2,320 square feet on a corner lot, with two bedrooms, plus den, lanai and two-car garage. The home was built in 2005 and has been upgraded with hurricane shutters, a new central air conditioner and laminate wood flooring instead of carpet.
The kitchen offers upgraded cabinets, appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a sliding glass door onto the enclosed lanai.
The spacious master bedroom has double sinks, walk-in shower and two walk- in closets. The home has a split floor plan and laundry inside the home.
This is a great community to live in and one of the few that allows you to have two small pets.
For more information or to preview this home, call DeYoung at 863-414-1450.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.