Custom executive home in Golf Hammock

This home is at 1510 Divot Court in Sebring. The home is priced for $449,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
If you’ve been searching for a move-in ready four-bedroom, four-bath, pool home plus a separate office, then look no further – this is it!
Situated on a private cul-de-sac in the Golf Hammock community, this lovely executive home greets you with its circular driveway and double leaded glass entry doors. The interior boasts many nice designer features including 9-foot ceilings, 18-inch tile laid on the diagonal, moldings, columns and arch doorways giving the home an elegant feel.
The spacious living room has a wall of pocketing sliding glass doors that open to the lanai and pool area, which allows you to bring the outside in. It is adjacent to the kitchen, which makes entertaining a breeze.
The chefs in the family will adore this kitchen with its white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a cooktop on the center island, double wall oven, a walk-in corner pantry and a huge breakfast bar with more than enough room for eight stools. The breakfast area has a bay window with a view of the pool and lanai.
The kitchen is adjacent to the family/TV room, which can be closed off with double French doors. The room has a magnificent wall of custom cherry built-in cabinets and a wood-burning fireplace.
A formal dining room boasts more custom built-in cabinets, moldings, arched windows and a 12-foot ceiling. It is currently being used as a music room.
The 16 by 23 owner’s suite boasts double-step ceiling, wood laminate flooring, access to the lanai and two walk-in closets – one with a closet system for efficient use of space. The spa-like master bath has a large double-sink vanity, as well as a separate makeup vanity, private water closet, jetted tub and ceramic shower with dual heads.
Two more bedrooms each have an en-suite bath, plus there’s a fourth bedroom that is currently being used as an office, which boasts custom-built cabinets and a fourth bath with access to the lanai and pool area.
The home has an air-conditioned room with access through the garage that’s currently being used as a second office. The space is perfect for the work-at-home owner but it would also make a wonderful craft or exercise room.
The huge laundry room, which acts as the mud room from the three-car oversized garage, has cabinets galore and plenty of storage space.
The fenced yard will be perfect for four-legged family members.
And last but certainly not least, you will love the huge 46-foot wide covered and screened lanai and pool area. This is the perfect place to enjoy the fresh air, a cook-out or a refreshing swim in the heated pool.
Other features of this home include newer dual air-conditioning systems, a freshly painted interior and exterior, “Auriel” whole-house AV system (including five televisions) and two hot water heaters.
The home has tile flooring throughout all of the living areas and baths, while the bedrooms all have wood laminate floors.
Built in 2004, this home has 3,783 square feet of air-conditioned area with 4,485 total square feet. It is situated on over half an acre.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net; or call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. You can view this home and others at HomesForSaleSebring.com.
