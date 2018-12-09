This home is at 3712 Creekside Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $299,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on a street of attractive, well-maintained homes, this fully furnished three-bedroom, three-bath home is set back from the street and highlighted with a beautifully landscaped front yard with both palm and mature shade trees.
Enter this executive home through the front door, which is framed by sidelights and an arched window overhead to be greeted by the open floor plan and impressive custom features including 12-foot ceilings, crown molding, chair rail, framed arched doorways, plant ledges and more. The foyer boasts a tray ceiling with an elegant chandelier.
Directly off the foyer is the formal living room to the left and the formal dining room to the right. The living room has a coffered ceiling and is the ideal place for formal furniture, an office or your grand piano. The dining room has dentil crown molding, chair rail with picture frame moldings and will be the perfect location for holiday dinners with family and friends.
The 18 by 23 family room, with its ceramic floors, 12-foot ceilings and plant ledge is a great place to spend your casual time. Sliding glass doors lead you to the lanai overlooking the park-like back yard.
The gourmet kitchen has room for all the chefs in the family. This spacious kitchen boasts wood cabinets, a center island, solid surface counters, and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area.
You’ll enjoy spending time in the covered and screened 27 by 27 lanai. The covered area is the ideal place for your morning cup of coffee or entertaining friends for an evening drink. It’s situated on the golf course, but the lush landscaping maintains your privacy.
The owner’s suite, at 17 by 17 has room for a sitting area and has sliders that open to the screened lanai. It boasts crown molding, double step ceilings and large walk-in closet. The owner’s bath has a jetted tub, his-and-her vanities, a separate shower and private water closet.
There are two additional bedrooms and two baths that offer plenty of room for family and guests.
Other features of this fully furnished home include central vacuum, security system, slate tile roof, two-car plus golf cart garage, laundry room with sink, plantation shutters, surround sound and more. This lovely home has 2,439 square feet of living area with 3,333 total square feet. It is situated on nearly half an acre.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net.
