This home is at 3518 Monza Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $244,900 and is listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
If you are looking for a modern well-maintained home with fast access to the top golf courses in Sebring, then you need to look at this one. This three-bedroom, two-bath custom home was built in 2004 on almost a thirrd of an acre.
The home has 1,811 living square feet and 2,824 total square feet. It has 12-foot ceilings and an open split floor plan with all the features and conveniences you are looking for in a home and location. This is the perfect winter or retirement home, or a weekend getaway from the surrounding cities on the coast.
Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring is one of the most popular areas in Highlands County because of its access to Sun ‘n lake Golf Club, which is voted No. 1 year after year. The course is 36 holes of championship golf, with a pro shop and the Island View Restaurant. Also, nearby are parks, walking and biking trails, AdventHealth Sebring, Walmart and lots of restaurants.
Enter the house and feel the open space with the high ceilings and open split floor plan with a great view through the living room and lanai. The view goes all the way to the back yard seating area under the trees.
The home has lots of large windows for natural lighting all around. Straight ahead is the living room and lanai and formal dining room. The master bedroom is to the far left so there is a good distance between bedrooms.
The kitchen is designed for convenience with lots of room at 11 by 12 with lots of cabinets on both sides. On one side the cabinets are wall to wall and over and below. There is a counter bar with room for several bar stools. One side of the kitchen counter faces the breakfast nook. Lots of recessed lights and a huge double sink make cooking a pleasure. It has newer appliances, including a refrigerator with ice and water in door. Modern designer plant shelves and a breakfast nook with a bay window complete the space.
If you do decide to entertain there is also a 11 by 12 formal dining room with an elegant ceiling fan/light and huge picture window for lots of natural light.
The huge 17 by 18 master bedroom has a decorative trey ceiling plus large windows for great views and with lots of natural light, plus a large walk-in closet. It has tile and newer carpet. The 10 by 12 master bath features a walk-in shower and a huge tub with sit out area plus the double vanity and sinks. The area has more cabinets and closets.
There are two guest bedrooms, sized 12 by 13 and 11 by 12; both with a large window for natural light, ceiling fans with light and large closets. The guest bath has a shower/bath tub and a modern, updated style.
For relaxation there are several locations that make it easy. The 15 by 18 living room has lots of wall space and a huge lanai or breakfast nook. The living room has tall 12-foot cathedral ceilings and is open to the lanai.
Step out onto the 12 by 25 lanai for a closer look at the beautiful back yard. Lots of windows for those nice cool days. There is also an in-house 8 by 8 utility room under air.
Outside lots of space between houses on almost a third of an acre, beautiful landscaping with palms, fruit trees and low decorative landscaping with lush green lawn and irrigation system. A huge, long driveway offers lots of parking plus a huge 21 by 26 two-car garage with golf cart garage.
Sun ‘n Lake also provides a community center, tennis courts, shuffleboard, dog park and playground.
For more information or to see this house, call Oxsalida at 863-214-3663 or email cheryloxsalida@gmail.com. Visit highlandscountyhomes.com and look under featured listings to see all the photos.
