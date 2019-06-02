This home is at 1546 Camellia Court in Lake Placid. It is priced for $235,000 and is listed with Rick Buntenbach with Re/Max Realty Plus II.
Are you searching for a waterfront home leading to a fabulous lake to water ski, do some fishing with endless canals or to just enjoy the views with a great day of boating? Then look no further.
This home has what you have been looking for. Not only does this home boast plenty of upgrades, it is also located on a waterway leading to one of Lake Placid’s favorite lakes — Lake Clay, which is a 452-acre deep, ridge clear water lake. Imagine spending July 4 on the water seeing fireworks going off after spending the day jet skiing on the lake.
The summer heat is here and there is no better way to spend the long days than having fun in the water. And after spending a long day on the water, there is no better way to come home than to a house that has all the room needed for family and guests.
This home boasts 2,250 living square feet with massive rooms. The flooring is tile and laminate so cleaning is a breeze. The huge 23 bx 18 living room and 17 by 13 kitchen and dining room are open to each other, making this area entertaining friendly.
The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, granite counters and a massive island sitting in the middle of it all. The family room overlooks the water in the rear of the home, where it is large enough for a television area and a game or pool table. Right off the family room is a screened room for extra entertaining.
The three bedrooms are split for privacy. The master bedroom is huge, boasting 285 square feet. This room also overlooks the water and has an attached bath everyone will love with upgrades throughout.
The other two bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with a bathroom splitting the two rooms. The laundry room is inside the home.
This property is located on a quiet street with neighbors everyone loves to have.
For more information, call Buntenbach at 863-634-4024 or visit highlandscountyproperties.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.