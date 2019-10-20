Sept. 30

Donald E Maddox to Brandon Albritton, $7,500, L16 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11

Abderrahim Mchatet to G3 Ranch, $160,000, Tract 13-16-Strodan Acres Unrec

Scott G Hutchins to Dale Shubert, $445,000, L1 The Woods

Virginia Ortegon to Isabel Ramos, $10,000, L4 Blk 2 Buchanans Green Acres

Todd S Smith to Amy Cochrane, $119,900, L34 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4

James E Hill to Manuel D Rodriguez, $112,000, L1/2 Blk 97 Town Of Sebring 3rd Add

Francis L Horn to Anthony Edward Hargaden, $195,000, L23 Blk 9 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8

Kevin M Ducharme to Marrisa A Weeks, $64,000, L3 Blk 526 Sebring Shores Add

Melissa Lander to Billie L Olds, $169,000, L7285-7287 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23

Brain K Goodman to Kevin Nawyn, $126,000, L25 Blk 55 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5

Cynthia L Knight to Mary Anne Hurley, $275,000, L2 Lake Lynn Shores

Karen I Bohn to Martin D Cain, $205,000, L252 Highlands Ridge On Lake Bonnet Phase Iii

Sarah G Cirino to Robert Daniel Arnold, $137,900, L9 Blk A Heirings Sub # 2

Raymond Alan Brooks to James H Smith, $310,000, L28/29 Blk 262 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Ryan M Oneil to William Farrenkopf, $159,000, Pt Tract 12 Blk 3 Florida Highlands

Heidi A Jacobs to Derrin Davis, $149,900, L13 Pt L14 Blk 117 Lakewood Terraces

Guy Bourgouin to Michaelene M Woller, $235,000, L3 Blk E Tomoka Heights Sec Ix

Realty Income Properties 13 to William H Addeo, $255,000, Pt Sec 6-37-30

Ronald L Booth II to Wayne M Johnson, $155,000, L3 Blk 72 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub

Ronald G Pond to Jeffrey W Thomas, $19,750, L23 Blk 250 Sun ‘N Lakes Est Sec 20

Valentine Peppers to Brennan M Mcallister, $120,000, Unit E Cluster 24 Country Club Villas I Phase III Of Spring Lake

William V Arnau to Verla L Unruh, $120,000, Unit 2 Quail Run Heights

Smart Investmentz to Glenn Tupica, $105,000, Pt Sec 34-35-29

Issac G Nagib to Prime Properties Of Highlands, $400,000, Pt L4 Blk 94 Town Of Sebring/Other

Patricia Bowen to Raymond Alan Brooks, $215,000, Pt L108/109 Blk 275 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Joseph H Mccullough Jr to Marc & Co Investments, $16,500, Unit 2106 Building K-1 Golden Age Villas

Sylvia Joan Palmer to Kimberly J Kuster, $270,000, L39 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vi-B

Oct. 1

Madeline Farnell to Sherry Bartley, $4,999, L8 Blk 4 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8

John R Kiser to Broadbent Property Group, $15,460, L14 Pt L13 Blk 169 Sebring Highlands

Joseph J Ahladis to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $4,500, Tract 621 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 4

Charles W Elliott Jr to Ryan Oneil, $250,000, L35 Blk 3 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6

Venture Adrehm to Gordon Klemme Howard, $144,000, L8 Blk 108 Placid Lakes Sec 15

C Management Services Inc to Mezzetti & Salazar Holdings, $246,000, L2 Blk A Sebring Lake Sec 1

Paula Schleif to Louis P Hughes, $5,000, L518 Sebring Hills

William F Alexander IV to Roger Goss, $35,000, L3 Blk 44 Desoto City 2nd Sub

Ronald W Fritzscha to Theresa Giroux, $350,000, Lot O Placid Lakes Sec 17

Alastair Ibrahim to Aeroganic, $486,178, Pt Sec 17-37-30/Other

Karen R Olsen to William E Hilton, $310,000, L13-17 Blk 45 Sebring Lakes Unit 4-A

Michelle L Menoher to Christian W Hernandez, $129,900, L446 Sebring Hills

Steven Holst to Nicolas Debeer, $225,000, L6 Westwood Sub

Paul D Gubbins to Alexandra Huizar, $100,000, L5102/5103 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16

Helen A Gibson to David Burgett, $130,000, L14 Blk 425 Highland Towers Sub Revised

Joseph C Toulouse to Manfred F Aldack, $147,500, L602-605 Pt L599-601 Avon Park Lakes Unit 2

Eleanor Perrone to Mayra Mercedes Melo, $135,000, L9 Blk A The Grove

Sherman Ozie Youmans to Catherine Griffin, $127,500, L96 Sylvan Shores Est Sec E

Oct. 2

LP Leisure Resorts Inc to Rickey G Gregory, $30,000, L12 Blk A Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort

Aldon Allison to Sonlys Andino Martinez, $184,000, L61 Blk 275 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Philip C Rutherford to Richard Hazlegrove, $85,000, L6/7 Blk 11 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11

James R Stock to Robert J Steele, $84,500, L1-3 Kingwood Manor Townhouses

William F Stock to Robert J Steele, $84,500, L1-3 Kingwood Manor Townhouses

Paul E Desjardins to Karen Kiokemeister, $235,000, L13 Bk B Meadowlake Sub

Letheta A Douglas to Emily M Jones, $39,900, L4 Blk 11 Lake Blue Est/Other

Marilyn Rothstein to Justin Nelson, $210,000, L22 Placid Park Land

Leonard R Harris to Isaura C Blanco, $6,250, L2 Blk 21 Lake Haven Est Sec 2

Walter E Jordan to Billy E Mingus, $127,000, L116/117 Sebring Falls

Phillip T Lowry to Michael F Mccrory, $172,000, Pt L44 Prairie Oaks Village/Easement

Jean Louis Casabonne to Joaquin F Oronoz Jr, $588,000, Pt L15 Blk L Lake Jackson Blvd Sub

Edwin R Diedrich to William E Lind Jr, $147,000, L10 Pt L9 Blk 14 Sebring Country Est Sec 1

Angel M Rojas to Raymond Moro Davila, $70,000, L25 Lake Anoka Beach Sub

Frank N Bonuso to Abel Stoll, $20,000, L12-14 Blk K Spring Lake Village Iv

Gregory Phillips to Richard Rovere, $65,000, L59 Blk 5 Lake & Ranch Club 3rd Add

Gustavo Ibanez to Tyrone Harrison, $234,000, L35-37 Blk 279 Lake Sebring

Landon E Mcallister to John D Freeman, $165,000, L8829-8831 Avon Park Lakes Unit 27

Rita J Longshore to Hucke Enterprises Inc, $350,000, L2c Northwood Sub

Victor Fernandez to Luis Sandomingo, $3,000, L21/22 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8

Marlene K Marchant to Karen R Olsen, $140,000, L16 Blk 53 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5

Mark R Leadingham to Robert A Fitch Revocable Trust, $11,500, L3 Faraway Sub

Oct. 3

Mary Valletta to Patricia E Palmer, $225,000, L24/25 Pt L23 Blk A Maxcy Parkway Sub

Thomas Cicora to Thomas Josephs, $105,000, Unit K-21 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 8

Patricia Ann Carter to Sebring Lake House Land, $10,000, L12 Blk 31 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15/Others

Richard Glenn Sizemore to Andre Wallace, $80,000, Pt L1 Blk 16 Town Of Avon Park

Pauline B Gittleson to James E Place, $47,500, L5 Century Hill Sub

Kenneth Fentress to Jopseph R Levocz, $116,000, L9/24-26 Blk 3 Hoffmans Grove Add To Lake Stearns 2nd Resub

