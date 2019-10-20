Sept. 30
Donald E Maddox to Brandon Albritton, $7,500, L16 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11
Abderrahim Mchatet to G3 Ranch, $160,000, Tract 13-16-Strodan Acres Unrec
Scott G Hutchins to Dale Shubert, $445,000, L1 The Woods
Virginia Ortegon to Isabel Ramos, $10,000, L4 Blk 2 Buchanans Green Acres
Todd S Smith to Amy Cochrane, $119,900, L34 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
James E Hill to Manuel D Rodriguez, $112,000, L1/2 Blk 97 Town Of Sebring 3rd Add
Francis L Horn to Anthony Edward Hargaden, $195,000, L23 Blk 9 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Kevin M Ducharme to Marrisa A Weeks, $64,000, L3 Blk 526 Sebring Shores Add
Melissa Lander to Billie L Olds, $169,000, L7285-7287 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23
Brain K Goodman to Kevin Nawyn, $126,000, L25 Blk 55 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Cynthia L Knight to Mary Anne Hurley, $275,000, L2 Lake Lynn Shores
Karen I Bohn to Martin D Cain, $205,000, L252 Highlands Ridge On Lake Bonnet Phase Iii
Sarah G Cirino to Robert Daniel Arnold, $137,900, L9 Blk A Heirings Sub # 2
Raymond Alan Brooks to James H Smith, $310,000, L28/29 Blk 262 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Ryan M Oneil to William Farrenkopf, $159,000, Pt Tract 12 Blk 3 Florida Highlands
Heidi A Jacobs to Derrin Davis, $149,900, L13 Pt L14 Blk 117 Lakewood Terraces
Guy Bourgouin to Michaelene M Woller, $235,000, L3 Blk E Tomoka Heights Sec Ix
Realty Income Properties 13 to William H Addeo, $255,000, Pt Sec 6-37-30
Ronald L Booth II to Wayne M Johnson, $155,000, L3 Blk 72 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Ronald G Pond to Jeffrey W Thomas, $19,750, L23 Blk 250 Sun ‘N Lakes Est Sec 20
Valentine Peppers to Brennan M Mcallister, $120,000, Unit E Cluster 24 Country Club Villas I Phase III Of Spring Lake
William V Arnau to Verla L Unruh, $120,000, Unit 2 Quail Run Heights
Smart Investmentz to Glenn Tupica, $105,000, Pt Sec 34-35-29
Issac G Nagib to Prime Properties Of Highlands, $400,000, Pt L4 Blk 94 Town Of Sebring/Other
Patricia Bowen to Raymond Alan Brooks, $215,000, Pt L108/109 Blk 275 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Joseph H Mccullough Jr to Marc & Co Investments, $16,500, Unit 2106 Building K-1 Golden Age Villas
Sylvia Joan Palmer to Kimberly J Kuster, $270,000, L39 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vi-B
Oct. 1
Madeline Farnell to Sherry Bartley, $4,999, L8 Blk 4 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
John R Kiser to Broadbent Property Group, $15,460, L14 Pt L13 Blk 169 Sebring Highlands
Joseph J Ahladis to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $4,500, Tract 621 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 4
Charles W Elliott Jr to Ryan Oneil, $250,000, L35 Blk 3 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Venture Adrehm to Gordon Klemme Howard, $144,000, L8 Blk 108 Placid Lakes Sec 15
C Management Services Inc to Mezzetti & Salazar Holdings, $246,000, L2 Blk A Sebring Lake Sec 1
Paula Schleif to Louis P Hughes, $5,000, L518 Sebring Hills
William F Alexander IV to Roger Goss, $35,000, L3 Blk 44 Desoto City 2nd Sub
Ronald W Fritzscha to Theresa Giroux, $350,000, Lot O Placid Lakes Sec 17
Alastair Ibrahim to Aeroganic, $486,178, Pt Sec 17-37-30/Other
Karen R Olsen to William E Hilton, $310,000, L13-17 Blk 45 Sebring Lakes Unit 4-A
Michelle L Menoher to Christian W Hernandez, $129,900, L446 Sebring Hills
Steven Holst to Nicolas Debeer, $225,000, L6 Westwood Sub
Paul D Gubbins to Alexandra Huizar, $100,000, L5102/5103 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16
Helen A Gibson to David Burgett, $130,000, L14 Blk 425 Highland Towers Sub Revised
Joseph C Toulouse to Manfred F Aldack, $147,500, L602-605 Pt L599-601 Avon Park Lakes Unit 2
Eleanor Perrone to Mayra Mercedes Melo, $135,000, L9 Blk A The Grove
Sherman Ozie Youmans to Catherine Griffin, $127,500, L96 Sylvan Shores Est Sec E
Oct. 2
LP Leisure Resorts Inc to Rickey G Gregory, $30,000, L12 Blk A Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Aldon Allison to Sonlys Andino Martinez, $184,000, L61 Blk 275 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Philip C Rutherford to Richard Hazlegrove, $85,000, L6/7 Blk 11 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11
James R Stock to Robert J Steele, $84,500, L1-3 Kingwood Manor Townhouses
William F Stock to Robert J Steele, $84,500, L1-3 Kingwood Manor Townhouses
Paul E Desjardins to Karen Kiokemeister, $235,000, L13 Bk B Meadowlake Sub
Letheta A Douglas to Emily M Jones, $39,900, L4 Blk 11 Lake Blue Est/Other
Marilyn Rothstein to Justin Nelson, $210,000, L22 Placid Park Land
Leonard R Harris to Isaura C Blanco, $6,250, L2 Blk 21 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Walter E Jordan to Billy E Mingus, $127,000, L116/117 Sebring Falls
Phillip T Lowry to Michael F Mccrory, $172,000, Pt L44 Prairie Oaks Village/Easement
Jean Louis Casabonne to Joaquin F Oronoz Jr, $588,000, Pt L15 Blk L Lake Jackson Blvd Sub
Edwin R Diedrich to William E Lind Jr, $147,000, L10 Pt L9 Blk 14 Sebring Country Est Sec 1
Angel M Rojas to Raymond Moro Davila, $70,000, L25 Lake Anoka Beach Sub
Frank N Bonuso to Abel Stoll, $20,000, L12-14 Blk K Spring Lake Village Iv
Gregory Phillips to Richard Rovere, $65,000, L59 Blk 5 Lake & Ranch Club 3rd Add
Gustavo Ibanez to Tyrone Harrison, $234,000, L35-37 Blk 279 Lake Sebring
Landon E Mcallister to John D Freeman, $165,000, L8829-8831 Avon Park Lakes Unit 27
Rita J Longshore to Hucke Enterprises Inc, $350,000, L2c Northwood Sub
Victor Fernandez to Luis Sandomingo, $3,000, L21/22 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Marlene K Marchant to Karen R Olsen, $140,000, L16 Blk 53 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Mark R Leadingham to Robert A Fitch Revocable Trust, $11,500, L3 Faraway Sub
Oct. 3
Mary Valletta to Patricia E Palmer, $225,000, L24/25 Pt L23 Blk A Maxcy Parkway Sub
Thomas Cicora to Thomas Josephs, $105,000, Unit K-21 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 8
Patricia Ann Carter to Sebring Lake House Land, $10,000, L12 Blk 31 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15/Others
Richard Glenn Sizemore to Andre Wallace, $80,000, Pt L1 Blk 16 Town Of Avon Park
Pauline B Gittleson to James E Place, $47,500, L5 Century Hill Sub
Kenneth Fentress to Jopseph R Levocz, $116,000, L9/24-26 Blk 3 Hoffmans Grove Add To Lake Stearns 2nd Resub
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.