Sept. 24

Gary Nguyen to Michael Foster, $140,000, L2 Blk 11 Sebring Ridge Sec G

J R Paul Properties Inc to Victor Daniel Nobles, $8,000, L2/3/6/7/10/11/14/15/18 Blk H Lake Grove Sub

Sumati Lilly Outar, to Victor D Nobles, $3,000, L37/38 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec E

Alexis Susan Gillispie to Richard Poag, $100,000, Pt L17 Blk E Silver Fox Ranch

Gary T Horney to Bernice Elizabeth Patterson Draughon, $220,000, L4/5 Blk 6 Country Walk 1st Add

Kevin Banic to Eddie Saldana, $105,000, L527 Sebring Ridge Sec A

Robert E Hever to Glenda Ann Messmore, $57,000, L362 Fairmount Mobile Est

Ryan Price to Aaron Mangum, $189,900, L26 Pt L25 Blk 97 Lakewood Terraces

Floyd Yarbrough to Jaqueline Oceguera, $7,000, Pt L27/28 Blk 295 Lake Sebring

Heartland National Bank to Steven M Guelff, $27,000, L37 Hawks Landing Replat

Dennis Rieken to Byron E Gay, $6,700, L6958/6959 Avon Park Lakes Unit 22

Betty Louise Heim to Sharon Brovey, $215,000, L8 Blk 261 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Linda Penny to Sand Castles Properties Highlands, $10,000, L5114-5117 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16

Gary Araujo to Steven Daniel Stacy, $114,000, L5699/5700 Pt L5696-5698 Avon Park Lakes Unit 18/Other

Diane K Wampler to Robert H Atticks, $250,000, L143 Oak Brook

Marilynn J Ostrander to Brian K Geever, $165,000, L31 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1

Sept. 25

Michael Glenn Hebert to Michael G Hebert, $160,000, Pt L38/39 Prairie Oaks Phase I Add

Joan H Hartt to Steven A Bake, $600,000, L11 Allsopps

Ronald W Albrecht to Marcel Smets, $395,000, L5 Ramers Roost Sub

Walter L Marks to Marilynn J Ostrander, $100,000, Unit Q-3 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 12

Laura J Fairbanks to Jonathan C Brown, $145,000, L6 Ashley Oaks

Richard Vanarsdale to Andrew J Verstrate, $79,999, L13 Blk 1 J O Younce

Glenn Tupica to Harlan B Pierce, $117,000, L21/22 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11

Margaret Arjona to Laurel Wakefield, $87,000, L20/21 Pt L22 Blk 129 Lakeview Place Add

Sally A Stroff to Ken Howard, $3,000, L12758-12760 Avon Park Lakes Unit 40

Sept. 26

Albert P Tully Jr to Maurice Murray, $18,000, L1 Tullys Homesite

Teresita Andrade to Slobodanka Raicevic, $8,500, L43 Blk 216 Placid Lakes Sec 11 Revision

Judith Prescott to Chad D Mcwaters, $86,500, L15 Blk 59 Orange Blossom Country Club Comm Unit 16

Anna Mae Eldridge to Elsie Cunningham, $112,000, L4 Blk B Kaywood Add

James W Brown to Rickey Mobley, $7,000, L8 Blk 1 Tulane Park

Thomas E Corwin to Luis Blanco Bringas, $241,600, L29-31 Blk 139 Placid Lakes Sec 11

Highlands County to Sandra G Wolfram, $21,101, L38 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16

Highlands County to Sandra G Wolfram, $21,101, L37 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16

Derrin Davis to Rose Ann Brown, $129,900, L20 Blk 48 Sebring Country Est Sec 2

Roger D Gurganus to David Pastrana Correa, $144,000, L1676-1678 Avon Park Lakes Unit 5

Kevin C Johnson to Tracy E Bentley Sr, $139,900, L10 Blk 19 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2

Tracy L Moyers to Tammy Mercer, $300,000, Pt Sec 28-36-29

Joseph Magisano to Leroy C Armstrong, $105,000, L60a Vantage Pointe Phase Ii

Sept. 27

R Ellian Million to Timothy J Harper, $8,000, L40 Blk 7 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5

Marion C Stivers to Flores Angela Jimenez, $240,000, L29 Blk 10 Harder Hall Country Club Ii

Patrick J Noud to James Hastings, $184,900, Pt L31 Blk 267 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Michelle Lee Rutland to Frank R Busch, $25,000, L53 Blk 74 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub

Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $2,261, L6 Blk 412 Hillcrest Heights Sub

Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $2,051, L326 Sebring Ranchettes Sec A

Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $2,051, L325 Sebring Ranchettes Sec A

Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $1,561, L7 Blk 118 Placid Lakes Sec 9

Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $1,561, L23 Blk 119 Placid Lakes Sec 9

Bobby Lynch to Minnie Sue Mullis, $20,000, L6 Pt L5 Blk 5 Lake Letta Est Sub

Matthew Urda to Michael T Abell, $170,000, L30d Courtyard Oaks/Other

Steven Gerald Rawlings to Susie Hart, $143,000, L26 Ashley Oaks

Jeff F Fultz to Gonzalez Cristhian Celis, $12,000, L6-9 Blk 9 Desoto City 2nd Sub

John P Carroll to Douglas Springstead Jr, $192,000, L37/38 Blk 270 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Miguel Martinez to Barbara Cook, $155,000, L14 Blk 60 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5

John McCoy Dupree to Karl Steven Forsyth, $375,000, L43 Golf Hammock Unit 2

Keith P Roush to Charles A Wright, $22,000, L11 Blk 13 Lake Letta Est

Abdool S Karim to Jose A Gonzalez, $20,000, L1 Blk 29 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14/Others

Michael W Kinzie to Brendan M Rentz, $250,000, L53-56 Blk 53 Orange Blossom Country Club Comm/Others

Sandra Tyrell to Prime Properties Of Highlands, $65,000, L7 Blk T Spring Lake Village Iii

Teofilo Caballero to Ludivina Martinez, $12,000, L10 Blk 266 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Robert J Steele to William T Ringer, $248,000, L15 Blk 50 Placid Lakes Sec 6

George Conrad Klima to Tammy Sandifer, $34,000, L17/18 Blk 12 Town Of Harding Sec 2

Ramon S Velasco to Eladia Salinas, $25,000, L9 Mir Wood Est

Jeanne Harris to Angela Comito, $239,000, L19/20 Blk 392 Leisure Lakes Sec 17

Patrick K Daniels to Richard J Catarelli, $115,000, Tract 15 Rolling Oaks Est Unrec

