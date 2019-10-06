Sept. 24
Gary Nguyen to Michael Foster, $140,000, L2 Blk 11 Sebring Ridge Sec G
J R Paul Properties Inc to Victor Daniel Nobles, $8,000, L2/3/6/7/10/11/14/15/18 Blk H Lake Grove Sub
Sumati Lilly Outar, to Victor D Nobles, $3,000, L37/38 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec E
Alexis Susan Gillispie to Richard Poag, $100,000, Pt L17 Blk E Silver Fox Ranch
Gary T Horney to Bernice Elizabeth Patterson Draughon, $220,000, L4/5 Blk 6 Country Walk 1st Add
Kevin Banic to Eddie Saldana, $105,000, L527 Sebring Ridge Sec A
Robert E Hever to Glenda Ann Messmore, $57,000, L362 Fairmount Mobile Est
Ryan Price to Aaron Mangum, $189,900, L26 Pt L25 Blk 97 Lakewood Terraces
Floyd Yarbrough to Jaqueline Oceguera, $7,000, Pt L27/28 Blk 295 Lake Sebring
Heartland National Bank to Steven M Guelff, $27,000, L37 Hawks Landing Replat
Dennis Rieken to Byron E Gay, $6,700, L6958/6959 Avon Park Lakes Unit 22
Betty Louise Heim to Sharon Brovey, $215,000, L8 Blk 261 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Linda Penny to Sand Castles Properties Highlands, $10,000, L5114-5117 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16
Gary Araujo to Steven Daniel Stacy, $114,000, L5699/5700 Pt L5696-5698 Avon Park Lakes Unit 18/Other
Diane K Wampler to Robert H Atticks, $250,000, L143 Oak Brook
Marilynn J Ostrander to Brian K Geever, $165,000, L31 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1
Sept. 25
Michael Glenn Hebert to Michael G Hebert, $160,000, Pt L38/39 Prairie Oaks Phase I Add
Joan H Hartt to Steven A Bake, $600,000, L11 Allsopps
Ronald W Albrecht to Marcel Smets, $395,000, L5 Ramers Roost Sub
Walter L Marks to Marilynn J Ostrander, $100,000, Unit Q-3 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 12
Laura J Fairbanks to Jonathan C Brown, $145,000, L6 Ashley Oaks
Richard Vanarsdale to Andrew J Verstrate, $79,999, L13 Blk 1 J O Younce
Glenn Tupica to Harlan B Pierce, $117,000, L21/22 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11
Margaret Arjona to Laurel Wakefield, $87,000, L20/21 Pt L22 Blk 129 Lakeview Place Add
Sally A Stroff to Ken Howard, $3,000, L12758-12760 Avon Park Lakes Unit 40
Sept. 26
Albert P Tully Jr to Maurice Murray, $18,000, L1 Tullys Homesite
Teresita Andrade to Slobodanka Raicevic, $8,500, L43 Blk 216 Placid Lakes Sec 11 Revision
Judith Prescott to Chad D Mcwaters, $86,500, L15 Blk 59 Orange Blossom Country Club Comm Unit 16
Anna Mae Eldridge to Elsie Cunningham, $112,000, L4 Blk B Kaywood Add
James W Brown to Rickey Mobley, $7,000, L8 Blk 1 Tulane Park
Thomas E Corwin to Luis Blanco Bringas, $241,600, L29-31 Blk 139 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Highlands County to Sandra G Wolfram, $21,101, L38 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Highlands County to Sandra G Wolfram, $21,101, L37 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Derrin Davis to Rose Ann Brown, $129,900, L20 Blk 48 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Roger D Gurganus to David Pastrana Correa, $144,000, L1676-1678 Avon Park Lakes Unit 5
Kevin C Johnson to Tracy E Bentley Sr, $139,900, L10 Blk 19 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Tracy L Moyers to Tammy Mercer, $300,000, Pt Sec 28-36-29
Joseph Magisano to Leroy C Armstrong, $105,000, L60a Vantage Pointe Phase Ii
Sept. 27
R Ellian Million to Timothy J Harper, $8,000, L40 Blk 7 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Marion C Stivers to Flores Angela Jimenez, $240,000, L29 Blk 10 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
Patrick J Noud to James Hastings, $184,900, Pt L31 Blk 267 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Michelle Lee Rutland to Frank R Busch, $25,000, L53 Blk 74 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $2,261, L6 Blk 412 Hillcrest Heights Sub
Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $2,051, L326 Sebring Ranchettes Sec A
Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $2,051, L325 Sebring Ranchettes Sec A
Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $1,561, L7 Blk 118 Placid Lakes Sec 9
Highlands County to Ginnine Bartlett, $1,561, L23 Blk 119 Placid Lakes Sec 9
Bobby Lynch to Minnie Sue Mullis, $20,000, L6 Pt L5 Blk 5 Lake Letta Est Sub
Matthew Urda to Michael T Abell, $170,000, L30d Courtyard Oaks/Other
Steven Gerald Rawlings to Susie Hart, $143,000, L26 Ashley Oaks
Jeff F Fultz to Gonzalez Cristhian Celis, $12,000, L6-9 Blk 9 Desoto City 2nd Sub
John P Carroll to Douglas Springstead Jr, $192,000, L37/38 Blk 270 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Miguel Martinez to Barbara Cook, $155,000, L14 Blk 60 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5
John McCoy Dupree to Karl Steven Forsyth, $375,000, L43 Golf Hammock Unit 2
Keith P Roush to Charles A Wright, $22,000, L11 Blk 13 Lake Letta Est
Abdool S Karim to Jose A Gonzalez, $20,000, L1 Blk 29 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14/Others
Michael W Kinzie to Brendan M Rentz, $250,000, L53-56 Blk 53 Orange Blossom Country Club Comm/Others
Sandra Tyrell to Prime Properties Of Highlands, $65,000, L7 Blk T Spring Lake Village Iii
Teofilo Caballero to Ludivina Martinez, $12,000, L10 Blk 266 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Robert J Steele to William T Ringer, $248,000, L15 Blk 50 Placid Lakes Sec 6
George Conrad Klima to Tammy Sandifer, $34,000, L17/18 Blk 12 Town Of Harding Sec 2
Ramon S Velasco to Eladia Salinas, $25,000, L9 Mir Wood Est
Jeanne Harris to Angela Comito, $239,000, L19/20 Blk 392 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Patrick K Daniels to Richard J Catarelli, $115,000, Tract 15 Rolling Oaks Est Unrec
