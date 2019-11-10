Oct. 28

Ernest Shepherd to Kenneth A Gardner, $50,000, L13 Blk K Pt Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat

Jeffrey S Moos to Alberto Carballo, $133,000, L5/6 Blk F Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 3

Kathleen Messano to Christopher Chillemi Sr, $163,000, L16 Blk 143 Pt Placid Lakes Sec 11 Resub

Margaret Kay Swyers to Charles A Thigpen, $84,500, L34 Blk 2 Venetian Village Rev

Trombley Schommer Building to 329 South Commerce Ave, $215,000, L8 Blk 73 Town Of Sebring Eighth Addition‘

Michael Holtz to Lauer Impact, $3,000, L3 Blk 182 Sun ‘n Lakes Est Sec 17/Other

John F Kelly to Graham Peter Trust, $65,000, L202 Fairmount Mobile Est

William Daniel Stegall to Anthony Dawson, $105,000, Pt L89 Blk 275 Sun’n Lakes Est Seb Unit 13

Robert Leland Spurlock to Smiths Woodworks Inc, $20,000, L7/10-11 Blk 70 Town Of Avon Park

Chase R Cobb to Samuel T Ashbaugh, $170,000, L16-17 Pt L18 Raab & Winters Sub

Barbara Birdsall to Gregory J. Costello, $56,000, L7414-7416 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23

Brenda Keller to Gregory J. Costello, $56,000, L7414-7416 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23

Howard Chad Pritchett to J Jordan Investments, $61,200, Pt L2 Blk 21 In Sec 22-33-28

Barbara L Werling to Dennis James Hayes, $160,000, Unit 14D Casa Del Lago Condo Phase 14

Patricia Oberschlake to Ernest D Shepard Sr, $115,000, L6B Thunderbird Hill Village II

Lacey D Suarez to Charles Feldman, $154,000, L1 Blk 23 Sebring Country Est Sec 1

Jeanette W Cothran to Agree Limited Ptn, $1,588,999.30, L2 Palmetto Lake Placid Resort

Linda Jane Stevenson to Claudia S Cox, $62,500, L6 Blk 261 Leisure Lakes Sec 5/Others

Alexander Properties Inc to Robert H Barben Jr, $60,000, Farm Tract 20 In Sec 34-34-29

Heartland Benefits Inc to Timothy Brinling, $129,000, L2/3 Blk 57 2nd Add To Town Of Sebring

Henry R D Angelo to Michael Garret Blackney, $300,000, L163 Oak Brook

Daniel N Conder to J Carl Dear, $267,500, L19 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1

Francine Geroy Benevente to Barbara H Robson, $130,000, Unit 2D The Villas At Pine Key

Inversion En Florida Usa Inc to Mercedes Mora Moreno, $7,990, L6/7 Blk 30 Highlands Park Est Sec P

Upland Homes Inc to Reymundo Peres, $143,200, L9 Blk 41 Sebring Country Est Sec 2

Garrison Goodland to Eric James Wessels, $1,400, L16 Blk 13 Highlands Park Est Sub Sec 0

Clara Easson to Edgar Ortiz Chaux, $4,000, L2 Blk 4 Avon Park Est

Mary Kaye Spears Jones to Jean Dupuis, $200,000, L5 Blk 1 Sweetwater Est

Deborah B Ashby to Jose R Ibanez, $162,500, L6 Highland Shores Sub

4ace Holdings to Linda L Collins, $186,500, L10/11 Blk 83 Placid Lakes Sec 8

Oct. 29

Norma Wiggins to Steven S Vroman, $115,000, L8/9/20/21 Blk 254 Jackson Heights Sub/Other

Robert A Novean to Doris Mae Fischer, $139,900, L299 Highlands Ridge On Lake Bonnet Phase III

Roger N Arumugam to Fred Skubal, $121,500, L6 Pt L7 Blk 246 Sebring Heights/Other

Barbara A Stewart to Kerry K Douberley, $110,000, L56/57 Lakewood Villa Sub/Other

Paul Welsh to David L Schock, $215,000, L6 Blk B Tomoka Heights Sec 1

Jeffrey Birge to Matt Kelley Elliott, $90,000, L32 Blk 251 Placid Lakes Sec 20

Gerald Peters to Timothy E Heins, $62,000, L20 Holiday Acres

Heartland National Bank to Crewsville Properties, $55,000, L504 Sebring Ridge Sec E

Daid L Shock to James Newcomb, $178,000, L40 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1

Avon Park Estates Corp to Georgina Gonzalez, $22,900, L2 Blk 47 Avon Park Est Unit II

Darrell R Brooks to George V Kazyc, $65,000, Pt L37/38 Kissimmee River Shores Unrec/Other

Roderic M Scott Jr to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $10,800, Tract 69 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 1

Mark Ewbank to Jose Medina, $55,000, L4 Blk B Silver Fox Ranch

Purnima Anrude to Anjalie Anrude, $43,000, Pt L8/9 Blk 33 Town Of Avon Park

Sasha M Fallo to Bonnie L Drury, $80,000, L17 Blk 9 Leisure Lakes Sec 1

Oct. 30

Zephyr Homes to Nicole D Brown, $134,900, L14 Blk 163 Leisure Lakes Sec 4

Chl Holdings Inc to Jose Guadalupe Torres Dominguez, $6,500, L13 Blk 212 Leisure Lakes Sec 14

Clint A Spencer to Edwin W Hays, $30,000, L3 Sebring Hills North Mobile Est

Keith Gambino to Joyce A Ferris, $280,000, L15-17 Pt L18 Blk 75 Lakewood Terrace

Bank Of America to USA Homeownership Foundation Inc, $45,846, L30 South Bear Pointe

Vincent Richards to Thomas Humpert, $112,000, L10 Blk 3 Placid Plaza

Juan E Gonzalez to Cora Lee Hawthorne, $3,000, L16 Blk 208 Sun ‘n Lake Est Sec 18

Maria T Martinez to Jose Maldonado, $60,000, L10 Lake Anoka Beach Sub

Robert N Mitchell to Robert J Mack, $195,000, L10 Blk C Avon Lakes

James R Johnson to Sonia M Ortiz, $10,000, L18 Blk D Orange Villa Mobile Home Est/Corrective

Warren P Freed to John Robert Butcher, $170,000, L346 Highlands Ridge On Lake Bonnett Phase III

Willard Cortright to Yolanda Celaya, $50,000, Unit 11 Tower Professional Center

Bryan M Carter to Ross Howitt, $254,650, L70 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase VII-B Sec 1

Oct. 31

Silverio Rivera to James Ike, $149,000, L430 Sebring Ridge Sec A

Garrett S Roberts to Alison Faye Hancock, $327,500, L7 Blk 418 Highland Towers Sub

Ruth O Cornwell to Donald E Thompson Jr, $125,000, L29 Blk B Avon Lakes

Russell G Myers to Dennis G Gilliatt, $88,000, L93 Sylvan Shores Est Sec E

Michael G Hebert to Robert Sasher, $152,000, L63-A Prairie Oaks Phase I

Lewis A Tully to Ruth Zeira Scrivanich, $290,000, L4 Blk 2 Harris’ Lake Placid Camp Sites

Samantha Ann Waddell to Michele Jimenez, $185,000, L5518-5521 Avon Park Lakes Unit 17

Chris A Gillilan to Jaime S Bohan, $220,000, L4/5 Blk 246 Sebring Heights Sub/Other

Abby L Silverstein to Hunter Amor Williams, $2,000, L5 Blk 10a Orange Blossom Est Replat

Abby L Silverstein to Marlen Rodriguez, $2,100, L30 Blk 9 Orange Blossom Est Replat

Megan Ann Feeley to Antoinette Robinson, $12,000, L10 Blk 2 Harder Hall Country Club II

Una May Chang to Freedom Land Solutions, $5,000, L8/9 Blk 6 Placid Lakes Sec 19

Shirley Jefferson to Brenda Hobson, $175,000, L9 Blk 21 Sun ‘n Lake Est Seb Unit 2

LPM Holdings to P H Teal & Son, $446,640, Pt Sec 16-38-30

Lucy L Medendorp to Duane L Waldrup, $280,000, L11 Blk 72 Placid Lakes Sec 7

Carl C Bell to Bryan E Thomas, $7,000, L35 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 1

American Land Investment Corp to Edwin Ortiz, $3,000, L15 Blk 12 Sebring Hills South Unit 4

Corrine S Baumgartner to Scott Lancaster, $139,000, Pt L13/14 Blk 7 Venetian Village Revised

Sahaly J Vega to Elliott J Cohen, $12,500, L17 Blk 19 Sebring Ridge Sec G

Highlands County to Total Biz, $2,500, L67 Blk 81 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 8

Yvonne H Burke to Veasna Seth, $1,300, L17 Blk 30 Highlands Park Est Sec R

Benjamin Ross Backus to Jenna Marie Woertz, $142,700, L958/959 Sebring Hills

U S Bank to Marvin W Murphy, $162,500, L11 Blk 15 Lake Haven Est Sec 1

Transcapital Bank to Sfhbg, $5,100, L568-570 Orange Blossom Est Unit 2

Margie L Robinson to Lyle E Smith, $163,000, L10/11 Blk 51 Sebring Country Est Sec 3

Nov. 1

John E Eagle to Katherine Marie Rosin, $165,000, L9 Blk 23 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C

Donald Rescigno to William E Cunningham, $20,000, L8796-8798 Avon Park Lakes Unit 27

Daniel C Waite to Southeast Restoration Inc, $10,000, L4 Blk 9 Pt Lake Blue Est Replat

Hlsk to Amir Mustafa Realty, $450,000, L10 Blk 1 Us 27 Sebring Commercial Center Replat/Other

Shawn Hinskey to Laura Depina, $120,000, L24 Blk 20 Sun ‘n Lake Est Seb Unit 2

Surplus Options Inc to Mena Lazaro Rodriguez, $89,000, L5 Blk 9 Highlands Park Est Sec G

Bank Of New York Mellon to Gizmo Homes, $50,500, L10/11 Blk 176 Woodlawn Terrace Sub

Robert N Talbott to Jason Waddell, $217,000, L10 Blk 15 Pinecrest Lakes 1st Resub

Citimortgage Inc to South Meridian Homes, $69,300, L631 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D

James D Marotta to Flavia Fernandez, $63,500, Unit 603 Lakeshore Tower One Condo/Other

Patricia Roney to Cynthia M Garren, $120,000, Unit 1-E Casa Del Lago Condo Phase I

Roger Macdonald to Rhonda J Temple, $120,000, L31 Blk 22 Sun ‘n Lakes Est Seb Unit 2

Lynn A Blalock to Norman S Ostrov, $72,900, Unit 5 Granada Villas II Condo

Christopher Szymanski to Abraham Giraud, $148,000, L20 Blk A Spring Lake Village VI

Sharon Ann Schick to John Robert Hueston, $50,000, L2 Blk 10 Holiday Lake Est Replat

James J Dean to Joshua Fischer, $325,000, L88 Country Club Lake Est

Joseph A Lewis to Matthew T Christian, $461,000, Tract 29 Mini Ranches Unrec Sub

Linda J Pitman to Prime Properties Of Highlands, $73,000, L7 Blk R Spring Lake Village II

Howard E Gilvin to Jeffrey M Fricke, $239,000, L6 Blk 6 Lake Haven Est Sec 1

Danny R Simmons to Kingdom Trust Co, $200,000, L17 Blk 4 Driggers Grove Resub

Dolores Sassin to Brian Schreidell, $35,000, L60 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 1

Kenneth J Obrien to Jeanne Lee Wheeler, $8,500, L4 Grayces Mobile Est

Timothy C Thomasson to Ivan Barinas, $4,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk 64 Hillside Lake Est

Charles Brennan to Colleen Donnelly, $21,000, L14 Blk 2 Red Water Lake Est

Lelon A Young to Francisco A Verges, $160,000, L10 Blk F Lake Jackson Heights

John E Surrency to Christopher T Bohannon, $15,000, L9 Blk B Horseshoe Sub

Jonathan Lewis to Rhino Homes, $13,000, L8 Blk 11 Lake Haven Est Sec 1

Michael Martell to Joseph A Lewis, $99,000, L215 Sebring Hills

