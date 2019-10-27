Oct. 3
Elizabeth Ann Price to Margery M Wasicek, $82,000, Unit A Cluster 30 Country Club Villas I Spring Lake/Other
Dorothea C Strickland to Hillside Investments Corp, $183,000, L13/14 Lake Sebring Est
James D Engelmann to Fredrick Northrop, $120,000, L11 Alethea Park
Blake Graham to Christopher Robin Griffin, $14,000, L36 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Kathi Thomas to Anthony Verdejo, $52,000, L5 Lake Lynn Shores
Ramon E Torres to Gi Rossabelle Novilla, $169,900, L23 Blk 63 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 15
Jason Mckendree to Raymond Smith, $95,000, L44 The Grove On Lake Francis
Grchd to Jose Gilbert Fernandez, $135,000, L17b Blk 281 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Sergia Maldonado to Samuel Algarin, $6,000, L20-23 Blk 20 Avon Park Lakes Red Hill Farms Add Unit J
Allen R Emmendorfer to Karen I Bohn, $124,900, L71a Orangewood Acres Phase 1 Unit 4
Oct. 4
Morningside Funding to Sean Davis, $59,900, L13 Pt L14 Blk B Crescent View
Robert R Romano to Francesco Boccio, $31,000, L6 Blk 5 Map Of Oakland Sub
Mark Grunberg to Simon V Gomez, $20,000, L5/6 Blk 2 Sebring Acres
Travis P Rapp to Ana Isabel Araica, $70,000, L1 Moon Ranch Est
Fsg Re Holdings to Manuel Cordero, $3,200, L1/2 Blk 209 Altamont Place Add
Ramiro Palafox to Jesus Alberto Espinoza, $90,000, L4 Pt L5 Blk C West End Park
Jana R Gerrard to James W Miller, $110,000, L1/28 Blk 7 Highlands Park Est Sec P
Alphonso Wallace to Patricia Bernard, $6,500, L35/36 Blk K Spring Lake Village Iv
Maria Perez Menendez to Kyle Robert Senior, $102,000, L271 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Danna Jo Mcfarland to Kerry Killen, $15,000, L31 Blk 75 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Luis Alvarez to Gregg Bagetis, $12,000, L6 Blk Xx Fairway Lakes Replat
Homes Zephyr to Brenda J Gray, $225,000, L2 Blk 1 A B Canters Sub
Jay M Congleton to Matthew B Lewis, $130,000, L40 Blk 11 Oak Beach Colony
LP Leisure Resorts Inc to Charles W Goforth, $30,000, L33 Blk E Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Sonaeb to Prime Properties Of Highlands, $100,000, L8/9 Blk 60 Orig Town Of Sebring
Michael A Merolle to Edward Varona, $16,500, Unit 215 Golf Villas At Placid Lakes Comm
Ernesto Lopez to Hiener Alexis Diaz $137,000, L13 Blk 68 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Inversion En Florida USA Inc to Rolando E San Blas, $7,990, L8/9 Blk 30 Highlands Park Est Sec P
Eric Hoffman to German Badillo, $7,000, L11622-11626 Avon Park Lakes Unit 35
Francisco A Liranzo to Luis F Pla, $61,000, Unit 7 Everglades Villas Condo
Linda Hoke to Michael M Clarke, $19,500, Pt L1 Blk 18 In Sec 22-33-28
Oct. 7
Werner Gams to Douglas J Miller Sr, $1,085,000, Pt Sec 10-35-28
Richard Defay to Nancy Fragoso Aguilar, $10,000, L25 Blk 354 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Benjamin N Layton to Robert Layton, $190,000, L22 Blk 30 Leisure Lakes Sec 4
Charles D Petill to Brody Miller Carr, $5,000, L11 Blk 115 Leisure Lakes Sec 7
Jacob D Trew to Bridget Rene Ceader, $190,000, L6 Blk B Avon Lakes
Patrick Crichlow to Hayes Properties, $80,050, L2 Blk 282 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Rigoberto Lopez Jr to Ricardo Barajas, $34,032.91, L6 Blk 11 Sun’n Lakes Est Acres Sec 27
Jose N Tolosa to Ian A Frazer, $255,000, L22 Blk 344 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Carolinne Bolsover to Pedro Ordaz, $12,000, L1/2 Blk 129 Red Hill Farms
Matthew M Holbrook to Pedro N Guada, $70,000, Unit 806 The Fountainhead
William H Parr III to Lawrence L Dewey, $149,000, L131/132 Pt L133 Sebring Falls
Robert Flores to Marie Nancy B Florexile, $185,000, Pt L4 Blk A Crosbys Sub
Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Ammdan Enterprises, $91,500, L3 Blk 5 Grand Prix Heights
Carol P Sparks to Michael Brian Mattison Sr, $153,000, L181 Golf Hammock Unit III
Oct. 8
Alicia M Helms to Kourtney Lane Price, $119,900, L10 Blk 8 Temple Terrace
Php Properties to Jesus Ezequiel Alfaro, $125,000, Tract A Avon Park Est Unit III
Michael Anthony Urbanczyk to Danny Edward Lewis, $325,000, L27 Paradise Cove Sec 2
Rocking Horse Builders to Tarah L Mcallister, $105,000, L22 Blk 80 Lake Lillian Sec Highland Lakes Sub Unit 1
Daniel O Wood to Dana T Riddell, $149,900, L7106/7107 Avon Park Lakes Unit 22
Brandon S Craig to Daryn Kobylinski, $114,000, L76 Blk 19 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Zephyr Homes to Brian Yacoboni, $12,500, L27 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec D
Phyllis Entwistle to Elizabeth Hlatky, $90,150, L359 Fairmount Mobile Est
Ascanio Abraham Trujillo to Douglas J Miller Jr, $685,000, Pt Sec 10-35-28
Inversion En Florida Usa Inc to Carlos Alfonso Parra, $3,995, L35 Blk 9 Highlands Park Est Sec D
Charles Edward Hamilton II to Marlene Santana, $190,000, Pt L6 Blk C Silver Fox Ranch
Steven M Winner to Michael J Kratt, $77,000, Pt L2/3 Blk 7 Venetian Village Revised
Pauline Foulkes to Brandon Kyle Kelly, $160,000, L15 Blk 422 Highland Towers Sub Revised
Sharon P Ryan to James D Carpenter, $225,000, L38 Blk 1 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V
Michael Keith Pena to Upland Homes Inc, $7,500, L13 Blk 37 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
3 D Investment Group to Sergio Paulino Jr, $124,900, L5 Blk 204 Sun N Lakes Est Sec 18
John W Sircy Jr to Roberto L Osorio, $60,000, Pt L9/10 Blk 166 Sebring Highlands Sub
Laurel J Wakefield to Donna Flannigan, $38,500, L23 Brunners Mobile Est
Fannie Mae to Frederick C Gumminger, $151,000, Unit 19a Pt L19 Blk 281 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Bank Plus Realty Inc to Oronga Investments, $105,000, L5 Pt L4 Blk 1 Lake Letta Est
Oct. 9
Paul Schwenk to Scott Moore, $242,000, L25/26 Blk 190 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 17
Francine Geroy Benevente to Tasha Morales, $147,500, L1 Blk 187 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 11
Victor Cockrell to Cary Harwood, $12,000, L73 Pt L72/74 Blk 4 Erin Park
Jorge A Giraud to Paula Vinas, $300,000, Pt Sec 24-39-28/Other
Melvin Butts Jr to Brian Willard, $118,975, L205 Sebring Hills
Doris J Lamdrum to Lisa L Reinhardt, $179,000, L67 Country Club Lake Est/Other
Evaldo De Armas to Gray House Investments Corp, $60,000, L5087-5089 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16
Mauricio Garcia Morales to Jaxon Holding, $15,000, Tract 17/18 Florida Highlands 1st Add
Upland Homes Inc to Juan F Zelada, $190,000, L22 Blk 52 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Renato Pilande to Oak Wood Construction, $5,500, L17 Blk 55 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5
June Anderson to Nicholas Maddox, $42,000, Pt L1 Blk 37 Town Of Avon Park
Eric J Carta to Porfirio Salinas, $29,900, L16-18 Blk 507 Sebring Manor
Oct. 10
Michael J Altman to Jarred Bryce Eddy, $252,000, L13 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Judith L Titus to Steven H Williams, $180,000, L59/60 Lakewood Villas Sub
Justin Toy to Bobby L Dixon, $145,000, L190 Lake Sebring Est
Anita Marie Oshea to Gordon Derrick Lister, $135,000, L5 Blk 17 Highlands Park Est Sec J
Albert T Kawa to Geoffrey H Kendrick, $210,000, L4/15/16 Blk 259 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Roger Fogarty to Gregory A Olex, $126,000, L2 Blk 244 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 18
Oct. 11
Edward C Hudson to Anthony R Persechino Jr, $148,000, L9 Blk 8 Vacation Est
Danielle Dodson to Jeffrey L Ganoe, $83,000, L10 Blk 89 Town Of Sebring 5th Add
Geenarine Singh to Stephanie Persaud, $55,000, L6689-6692 Avon Park Lakes Unit 21
Nayda E Portilla to Carlos Montanez Figueroa, $6,000, L2 Blk 30 Sebring Hills South Unit 2
Michael J Packard to Eduardo Bustos, $55,000, L3 Pt L4 Blk 52 Palmhurst
Kenneth A French to Carlos H Rivera Lopez, $99,000, L6 Blk 23 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2
San Juana Garza to Adrian D De La Osa, $200,000, L88 Prairie Oaks Phase I 1st Replat
Manor Hill Development Inc to Winberry Brett, $20,500, L4 Manor Hill Oaks
B D Charlton to Danielle Dodson, $65,000, L297 Fairmount Mobile Est
Brian Yacoboni to William S Danmeier, $8,250, L12/13 Blk 12 Highlands Park Est Sec E
Scott A Kirouac to Charles R Hardy, $226,500, L2 Blk 5 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
Mary A Golliday to Maria Silvia Reyes, $14,000, Pt L7 Blk 12 Town Of Avon Park
Darius V Van Fossen to Charles S Burke, $155,000, L10 Blk 36 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Edward C Baumgardner Jr to Investidime R & L Investments, $35,000, L3 Blk 38 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15
Investidime R & L Investments to Richard Paul Klocko, $41,000, L3 Blk 38 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15
William H Frazier to Hershel S Bennett, $10,000, Tract B Leisure Lakes Sec 7
Mambos Investments to Shea Osborne Young, $165,960, L6 Blk 57 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Lori R Tammaro to Ana Isabel Araica, $135,000, Pt Tract A Holiday Acres
Susan C Livingston to Jayson Chavis, $95,000, Pt L39 Blk 250 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Ulrich Rolle to Brantley B Christian, $77,000, Unit No 516 Interlake Condominium
Anthony C Gnerre to Casa De Adoracion Y Albanza Inc, $250,000, Pt L1 Blk 348 Englewood Park/Other
David R Peters to Matthew Scott Twitty, $359,750, L16/17 Blk C Silver Fox Ranch
Mike Graves Investments to Armand Perez, $4,250, L164/165 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1
Joslyn A Brown to Pamela Wilbur, $95,000, L1 Blk 80 Lake Lillian Section Highland Lakes Sub Unit 1
David R Williams to Simon Librado, $140,000, L8 Blk 6 Sebring Villas 1st Add
George E Grine to Melissa A Bernier, $120,000, L9022/9023 Avon Park Lakes Unit 28
Victor M Seralde to Teresa Mendoza, $3,000, Tract 12 Rushlo Sub Unrec
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.