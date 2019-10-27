Oct. 3

Elizabeth Ann Price to Margery M Wasicek, $82,000, Unit A Cluster 30 Country Club Villas I Spring Lake/Other

Dorothea C Strickland to Hillside Investments Corp, $183,000, L13/14 Lake Sebring Est

James D Engelmann to Fredrick Northrop, $120,000, L11 Alethea Park

Blake Graham to Christopher Robin Griffin, $14,000, L36 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5

Kathi Thomas to Anthony Verdejo, $52,000, L5 Lake Lynn Shores

Ramon E Torres to Gi Rossabelle Novilla, $169,900, L23 Blk 63 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 15

Jason Mckendree to Raymond Smith, $95,000, L44 The Grove On Lake Francis

Grchd to Jose Gilbert Fernandez, $135,000, L17b Blk 281 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Sergia Maldonado to Samuel Algarin, $6,000, L20-23 Blk 20 Avon Park Lakes Red Hill Farms Add Unit J

Allen R Emmendorfer to Karen I Bohn, $124,900, L71a Orangewood Acres Phase 1 Unit 4

Oct. 4

Morningside Funding to Sean Davis, $59,900, L13 Pt L14 Blk B Crescent View

Robert R Romano to Francesco Boccio, $31,000, L6 Blk 5 Map Of Oakland Sub

Mark Grunberg to Simon V Gomez, $20,000, L5/6 Blk 2 Sebring Acres

Travis P Rapp to Ana Isabel Araica, $70,000, L1 Moon Ranch Est

Fsg Re Holdings to Manuel Cordero, $3,200, L1/2 Blk 209 Altamont Place Add

Ramiro Palafox to Jesus Alberto Espinoza, $90,000, L4 Pt L5 Blk C West End Park

Jana R Gerrard to James W Miller, $110,000, L1/28 Blk 7 Highlands Park Est Sec P

Alphonso Wallace to Patricia Bernard, $6,500, L35/36 Blk K Spring Lake Village Iv

Maria Perez Menendez to Kyle Robert Senior, $102,000, L271 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D

Danna Jo Mcfarland to Kerry Killen, $15,000, L31 Blk 75 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub

Luis Alvarez to Gregg Bagetis, $12,000, L6 Blk Xx Fairway Lakes Replat

Homes Zephyr to Brenda J Gray, $225,000, L2 Blk 1 A B Canters Sub

Jay M Congleton to Matthew B Lewis, $130,000, L40 Blk 11 Oak Beach Colony

LP Leisure Resorts Inc to Charles W Goforth, $30,000, L33 Blk E Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort

Sonaeb to Prime Properties Of Highlands, $100,000, L8/9 Blk 60 Orig Town Of Sebring

Michael A Merolle to Edward Varona, $16,500, Unit 215 Golf Villas At Placid Lakes Comm

Ernesto Lopez to Hiener Alexis Diaz $137,000, L13 Blk 68 Placid Lakes Sec 6

Inversion En Florida USA Inc to Rolando E San Blas, $7,990, L8/9 Blk 30 Highlands Park Est Sec P

Eric Hoffman to German Badillo, $7,000, L11622-11626 Avon Park Lakes Unit 35

Francisco A Liranzo to Luis F Pla, $61,000, Unit 7 Everglades Villas Condo

Linda Hoke to Michael M Clarke, $19,500, Pt L1 Blk 18 In Sec 22-33-28

Oct. 7

Werner Gams to Douglas J Miller Sr, $1,085,000, Pt Sec 10-35-28

Richard Defay to Nancy Fragoso Aguilar, $10,000, L25 Blk 354 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16

Benjamin N Layton to Robert Layton, $190,000, L22 Blk 30 Leisure Lakes Sec 4

Charles D Petill to Brody Miller Carr, $5,000, L11 Blk 115 Leisure Lakes Sec 7

Jacob D Trew to Bridget Rene Ceader, $190,000, L6 Blk B Avon Lakes

Patrick Crichlow to Hayes Properties, $80,050, L2 Blk 282 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Rigoberto Lopez Jr to Ricardo Barajas, $34,032.91, L6 Blk 11 Sun’n Lakes Est Acres Sec 27

Jose N Tolosa to Ian A Frazer, $255,000, L22 Blk 344 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16

Carolinne Bolsover to Pedro Ordaz, $12,000, L1/2 Blk 129 Red Hill Farms

Matthew M Holbrook to Pedro N Guada, $70,000, Unit 806 The Fountainhead

William H Parr III to Lawrence L Dewey, $149,000, L131/132 Pt L133 Sebring Falls

Robert Flores to Marie Nancy B Florexile, $185,000, Pt L4 Blk A Crosbys Sub

Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Ammdan Enterprises, $91,500, L3 Blk 5 Grand Prix Heights

Carol P Sparks to Michael Brian Mattison Sr, $153,000, L181 Golf Hammock Unit III

Oct. 8

Alicia M Helms to Kourtney Lane Price, $119,900, L10 Blk 8 Temple Terrace

Php Properties to Jesus Ezequiel Alfaro, $125,000, Tract A Avon Park Est Unit III

Michael Anthony Urbanczyk to Danny Edward Lewis, $325,000, L27 Paradise Cove Sec 2

Rocking Horse Builders to Tarah L Mcallister, $105,000, L22 Blk 80 Lake Lillian Sec Highland Lakes Sub Unit 1

Daniel O Wood to Dana T Riddell, $149,900, L7106/7107 Avon Park Lakes Unit 22

Brandon S Craig to Daryn Kobylinski, $114,000, L76 Blk 19 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2

Zephyr Homes to Brian Yacoboni, $12,500, L27 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec D

Phyllis Entwistle to Elizabeth Hlatky, $90,150, L359 Fairmount Mobile Est

Ascanio Abraham Trujillo to Douglas J Miller Jr, $685,000, Pt Sec 10-35-28

Inversion En Florida Usa Inc to Carlos Alfonso Parra, $3,995, L35 Blk 9 Highlands Park Est Sec D

Charles Edward Hamilton II to Marlene Santana, $190,000, Pt L6 Blk C Silver Fox Ranch

Steven M Winner to Michael J Kratt, $77,000, Pt L2/3 Blk 7 Venetian Village Revised

Pauline Foulkes to Brandon Kyle Kelly, $160,000, L15 Blk 422 Highland Towers Sub Revised

Sharon P Ryan to James D Carpenter, $225,000, L38 Blk 1 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V

Michael Keith Pena to Upland Homes Inc, $7,500, L13 Blk 37 Sebring Country Est Sec 2

3 D Investment Group to Sergio Paulino Jr, $124,900, L5 Blk 204 Sun N Lakes Est Sec 18

John W Sircy Jr to Roberto L Osorio, $60,000, Pt L9/10 Blk 166 Sebring Highlands Sub

Laurel J Wakefield to Donna Flannigan, $38,500, L23 Brunners Mobile Est

Fannie Mae to Frederick C Gumminger, $151,000, Unit 19a Pt L19 Blk 281 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Bank Plus Realty Inc to Oronga Investments, $105,000, L5 Pt L4 Blk 1 Lake Letta Est

Oct. 9

Paul Schwenk to Scott Moore, $242,000, L25/26 Blk 190 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 17

Francine Geroy Benevente to Tasha Morales, $147,500, L1 Blk 187 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 11

Victor Cockrell to Cary Harwood, $12,000, L73 Pt L72/74 Blk 4 Erin Park

Jorge A Giraud to Paula Vinas, $300,000, Pt Sec 24-39-28/Other

Melvin Butts Jr to Brian Willard, $118,975, L205 Sebring Hills

Doris J Lamdrum to Lisa L Reinhardt, $179,000, L67 Country Club Lake Est/Other

Evaldo De Armas to Gray House Investments Corp, $60,000, L5087-5089 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16

Mauricio Garcia Morales to Jaxon Holding, $15,000, Tract 17/18 Florida Highlands 1st Add

Upland Homes Inc to Juan F Zelada, $190,000, L22 Blk 52 Sebring Country Est Sec 3

Renato Pilande to Oak Wood Construction, $5,500, L17 Blk 55 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5

June Anderson to Nicholas Maddox, $42,000, Pt L1 Blk 37 Town Of Avon Park

Eric J Carta to Porfirio Salinas, $29,900, L16-18 Blk 507 Sebring Manor

Oct. 10

Michael J Altman to Jarred Bryce Eddy, $252,000, L13 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8

Judith L Titus to Steven H Williams, $180,000, L59/60 Lakewood Villas Sub

Justin Toy to Bobby L Dixon, $145,000, L190 Lake Sebring Est

Anita Marie Oshea to Gordon Derrick Lister, $135,000, L5 Blk 17 Highlands Park Est Sec J

Albert T Kawa to Geoffrey H Kendrick, $210,000, L4/15/16 Blk 259 Placid Lakes Sec 20

Roger Fogarty to Gregory A Olex, $126,000, L2 Blk 244 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 18

Oct. 11

Edward C Hudson to Anthony R Persechino Jr, $148,000, L9 Blk 8 Vacation Est

Danielle Dodson to Jeffrey L Ganoe, $83,000, L10 Blk 89 Town Of Sebring 5th Add

Geenarine Singh to Stephanie Persaud, $55,000, L6689-6692 Avon Park Lakes Unit 21

Nayda E Portilla to Carlos Montanez Figueroa, $6,000, L2 Blk 30 Sebring Hills South Unit 2

Michael J Packard to Eduardo Bustos, $55,000, L3 Pt L4 Blk 52 Palmhurst

Kenneth A French to Carlos H Rivera Lopez, $99,000, L6 Blk 23 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2

San Juana Garza to Adrian D De La Osa, $200,000, L88 Prairie Oaks Phase I 1st Replat

Manor Hill Development Inc to Winberry Brett, $20,500, L4 Manor Hill Oaks

B D Charlton to Danielle Dodson, $65,000, L297 Fairmount Mobile Est

Brian Yacoboni to William S Danmeier, $8,250, L12/13 Blk 12 Highlands Park Est Sec E

Scott A Kirouac to Charles R Hardy, $226,500, L2 Blk 5 Harder Hall Country Club Ii

Mary A Golliday to Maria Silvia Reyes, $14,000, Pt L7 Blk 12 Town Of Avon Park

Darius V Van Fossen to Charles S Burke, $155,000, L10 Blk 36 Sebring Country Est Sec 2

Edward C Baumgardner Jr to Investidime R & L Investments, $35,000, L3 Blk 38 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15

Investidime R & L Investments to Richard Paul Klocko, $41,000, L3 Blk 38 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15

William H Frazier to Hershel S Bennett, $10,000, Tract B Leisure Lakes Sec 7

Mambos Investments to Shea Osborne Young, $165,960, L6 Blk 57 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5

Lori R Tammaro to Ana Isabel Araica, $135,000, Pt Tract A Holiday Acres

Susan C Livingston to Jayson Chavis, $95,000, Pt L39 Blk 250 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Ulrich Rolle to Brantley B Christian, $77,000, Unit No 516 Interlake Condominium

Anthony C Gnerre to Casa De Adoracion Y Albanza Inc, $250,000, Pt L1 Blk 348 Englewood Park/Other

David R Peters to Matthew Scott Twitty, $359,750, L16/17 Blk C Silver Fox Ranch

Mike Graves Investments to Armand Perez, $4,250, L164/165 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1

Joslyn A Brown to Pamela Wilbur, $95,000, L1 Blk 80 Lake Lillian Section Highland Lakes Sub Unit 1

David R Williams to Simon Librado, $140,000, L8 Blk 6 Sebring Villas 1st Add

George E Grine to Melissa A Bernier, $120,000, L9022/9023 Avon Park Lakes Unit 28

Victor M Seralde to Teresa Mendoza, $3,000, Tract 12 Rushlo Sub Unrec

