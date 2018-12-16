This home is at 4252 North Course Lane in Avon Park. It is priced for $267,500 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This incredible home was custom-built with entertaining in mind making it a true entertainer’s delight. Nestled in the prestigious 55-plus golfing community of Highlands Ridge, this one-owner home leaves nothing to be desired.
It has pristine curb appeal with a brick paver driveway and walkway and a screened front brick paver porch and entryway. The front porch has lots of room for several patio pieces and is the perfect place to sip your morning coffee and read the daily paper.
A beautiful foyer leads to the open concept kitchen, living room and dining room. The granite island kitchen has sleek black appliances with tons of counter and cabinet space; the room has a huge island and a pantry closet for added storage. The kitchen is centrally located in the house so the chef/host can still be an active part of the party and conversations.
A quaint dining area has elegant upgraded light fixtures. The large living room has tray ceilings and recessed lighting and a quadruple pocket slider that leads to the screened back porch, complete with a fireplace and overlooks the golf course and pond.
This back porch is the perfect spot to have your evening night-cap while watching the incredible sunsets. Just off the back porch is a large brick paver patio for a barbecue grill.
The luxurious master bedroom has an awesome en-suite featuring a large walk-in shower as well as double sinks. The home has two additional bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
There is an indoor laundry room and bonus den/office space plus a half bath for guests. Attached to the home is an over-sized, two-car garage plus golf cart garage.
This home has been meticulously maintained and professionally decorated. If you love it the way it sits, a furniture package is available to purchase, making this home turn key.
For more information, call The Elliott Team at 863-658-3780. Ask about MLS 250415.
