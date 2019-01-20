SEBRING — Pat Dell, Realtor and community service award Winner, now becomes Broker/Manager with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. For almost 40 years Dell has been a name associated with real estate in Highland County.
“I served our country and now I’m here to serve you,” Dell said.
First, with Century 21, Carriage Trade Realty as top producing salesman, then as Broker/Owner. After selling the franchise, Dell became founder and Broker/manager of Bayless Realty. When his daughter, Dawn, decided to come into real estate sales, he opened Dell Realty in downtown Sebring on the Circle.
Dell has been involved in hundreds and hundreds of residential sales over the years and has been successful helping clients sell or buy their homes, which is very gratifying.
However, Dell also boasts of commercial transactions such as Spring Lake Golf Course, Francis One Mobile Home Park, Sebring Shores Golf Course and 18 Lakefront Apartments, Magnolia Assisted Living Facility, Lake Letta RV Campground, Lake Letta Mobile Home Park, Lake Bonnett RV campground, Kenilworth Restaurant (currently Dimitris/Back Alley Restaurant & Sports Bar), Nan-cess-o-wee Hotel, along with numerous restaurants and golf courses. He eventually turned Dell Realty over to his daughter.
Dell was born in Reading, Pennsylvania. At the age of 15 he moved to Hollywood, Florida and graduated from McArthur High School in 1964.
In 1966 he joined the U.S. Marine Corp., where he was selected as “Outstanding Marine Recruit” and Leatherneck Magazine Awards’, “Dress Blue Award” and Meritorious promotion to PFC at famous Parris Island Recruit training Depot, Beaufort South Carolina.
While in the Marines, Dell was responsible for revamping priority ordering of supplies for the fighter jets. One of his biggest accomplishments was being co-captain of Beaufort Marine Corps’ basketball team, which won the Fleet Marine Championship, undefeated!
Dell was also co-captain and quarterback of his Marine Corps football team in 1966-67 until he was severely injured in a game. he suffered complete tears of ligaments and cartilages and internal derangement of his left knee. Dell became a U.S. letter carrier in Hollywood until he moved to Sebring in 1977.
In Sebring, Dell volunteered to coach to football and basketball at Sebring Middle School. In 1980, he became co-owner and operations manager of Highlands County Sports Line Magazine & Promotional Company with Rick Moyer, who is the former sports editor of the Sebring News.
Dell also started the Highlands County Amateur Boxing Club where he helped train over 60 boxers. He was the promoter of the United States Amateur Boxing Championships held in February 1982.
It was the first event held at the Firemen’s Field arena. Evander Holyfield competed in this event as state champion from Georgia.
While doing real estate sales, Dell handled duties as head varsity coach of Sebring Christian High School basketball team. After three years, Dell was recruited to coach at Sebring High School where he was JV Basketball head coach and varsity assistant. Later Dell only did varsity and helped the team win Sebring’s first district championship.
Other accomplishments:
• Co-founder and first president of the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County
• Easter Seal Chairman for Highlands County and held popular fund raisers such as 12 Hour Bowl-A-Thon; Night Glow golf tournaments; boxing shows; first professional boxing show with co-promoter Chris Dundee; winner of state lip sync contest in Marco Island; Highlands County representative to state convention in Hollywood in 1985; radio announcer for WTCM and WITS Radio; local sports night television show with co-owner Mark Pinson; became Florida shuffleboard professional in 2010; a member of Sebring Recreation Club; member of Sebring Firemen Inc. since 1982; and a member of Heartland Realtor’s Association, Sebring Recreational Club, Mezza Golf Group, DAV, AMVETS, American Legion, Sebring Historical Society, Golftoberfeast Charities and Grace Bible Church.
Dell is now working real estate full time. To reach him call 863-446-0808.
