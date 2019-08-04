SEBRING — When it comes to gardening, Florida is just different. Northern gardeners bite their lips and try not to scream when they first try their craft in Florida.
It’s not that great produce can’t be grown here. Florida ranks second only to California when it comes to supplying tomatoes to the United States. Most of the problems home gardeners have with tomatoes has to do with planting the wrong time of year.
A Northerner who has grown tomatoes all summer in their northern home will quickly fail trying the same in Florida. Yes, you can plant your tomato seeds now. Yes, in this heat. They grow pretty well in the heat but it takes cooler night temperatures for pollination to take place.
The flowers seem to shrivel up and fall off leaving no fruit behind. Cherry tomatoes and especially one called everglades tomato can take the heat better and continue to have some fruit during the warmer nights of summer. Still production will be down and problems such as insects and disease will be up.
Another problem common to tomatoes is BER or Blossom End Rot. This is one we often see in Florida when the summer rains start.
As the tomatoes gets close to ripening it begins to rot, opposite the stem, on the end where the flower was once attached. BER is caused by a calcium deficiency within the plant. It cannot be fixed by simply adding calcium to the soil or spraying it on the foliage.
The problem is often caused by uneven watering. It can also be caused by too much nitrogen especially ammoniac nitrogen as well as too much soluble potassium and magnesium. Keeping a constant amount of moisture in the soil and making sure nutrients are managed better will help avoid BER.
Other vegetable fruits such as pepper, squash, cucumber, and melon can also be affected by BER.
If you want to learn more about growing vegetables in Florida consider attending the fall vegetable gardening workshop Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Civic Center’s Sam Polston Auditorium.
Attendees will receive a 100-page booklet and take part in a seed exchange. The seeds are provided.
Don’t forget that Nov. 16 is the Garden Festival and Plant Sale.
For more information, call the UF/IFAS Extension office of Highlands County at 863-402-6540 or email davidaustin@ufl.edu. Search Hometown Gardener on Facebook and like the page.
