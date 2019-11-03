Today is the end of daylight saving time — at least for this year — and while we have the annual adjustment to the clock switch, nature follows its own time table. This has benefits for those interested in viewing wildlife because you’ve just altered your day and potentially have the opportunity to see something new.
As the sun rose this morning at 6:37 a.m. according to our new time instead of 7:36 a.m., you have an additional hour of daylight on this side of the day. While it might be more than your tired time-shifted brain can handle at this moment, crepuscular animals will be out and about too.
Most active at dawn and dusk, many creatures choose these cool, dimly-lit hours of the day to stay safe. Think of the white tailed deer. Due to the abundance of natural areas surrounding all but our local downtown regions, it’s quite likely to see deer during early morning commutes especially as breeding season approaches. Keep this in mind and slow down near wooded areas to avoid collision with these large omnivores as they move about seeking sheltered areas to bed down for the day.
Once you get home in the evening — hopefully before sunset at 5:40 p.m. — the early darkness offers more chances to hear our vespertine animals, which are most active at dusk. There are several species of owls that inhabit our region and silently glide through many of our neighborhoods unnoticed under cover of darkness.
Barred owls, screech owls and great horned owls can be heard hissing, hooting and calling after sundown. When you’re beat from a hard day of work and ready to walk the dog and go to bed, they are just waking up, refreshed and hungry for their first meal of the night. Sit outside some evening and listen. You might be surprised by what you hear, even in more urban areas.
You’ll enjoy these evenings outdoors a lot more if you plan your activities well after the sun has set. Did you know mosquitoes are also crepuscular? Wait until it is good and dark — about two hours after sunset — and you’ll find those horrid attacks you’ve experienced near sundown dramatically lessened. Cooling night air equals less biting. Once temperatures drop below 60 degrees, you’ll be able to enjoy the outdoors without their pesky bother.
There are many species of crepuscular animals. Black bears, possums, rabbits, bobcats and even household cats are most active in the early dawn and twilight hours and now with the end of DST, so are we.
