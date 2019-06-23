This home is at 4003 Golfview Road in Sebring. It is priced for $124,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool with Re/Max Realty Plus.
If you are looking for an affordable place to live that is centrally located in Sebring, then look no more. This villa is located in the desirable Harder Hall area. It will be ideal for first-time home buyers, and retirees looking to downsize or use as a second home for the winter.
Enter the villa through a screened front entry and step into a spacious open villa with approximately 1,500 living square feet under air and 2,038 under roof.
The home has a large living room/dining room combination with a long breakfast bar separating the kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with new countertops, backsplash and appliances.
The kitchen also has wood cabinets, lots of counter space for food preparation and an amazing amount of cabinets and a pantry for storage. The kitchen has space for the bistro table for casual meals.
Other updates include laminate wood flooring and tile throughout the home. The living room space extends to the family room/Florida room. A door opens to the shared common space backyard and pool area.
This is a two-bedroom home that are a generous size with spacious, long closets. The master bedroom has a private bathroom. Sliding glass doors open from both the master bedroom and guest bedroom to a large 10 by 44 screened lanai with privacy wall.
The lanai includes a hot tub spa to relax after a day at work or a round of golf.
This is a small association and consists of five villas. It is a perfect place to call home if you desire easy maintenance and carefree living. The homeowners association fee is $250/month and includes yard care (edging and mowing), water for inside and out, electric for outdoor lights, pool maintenance, exterior liability insurance, and good reserves for roof and exterior paint.
The exterior has recently been painted and the roof on this villa is new. The association has good reserves and is in the process of updating the pool and landscape. The pool is a short walk out your back door.
This charming villa is close to Sebring Municipal Golf Course and the Harder Hall Golf Course. It has a much desired two-car garage with ample room for a golf cart. The home comes partially furnished.
For more information or to schedule a showing, text or call Cool at 863 873-7243. Take the virtual tour at TheCoolTeam.com.
