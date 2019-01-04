Question: Ed: I’m quite the handy homeowner and plan to install a large walk-in shower. My family would like a tile shower stall complete with a built-in tile seat. However, building a tile shower base and seat will really push my contracting skills, and I want to do this job myself. Any ideas to ease my workload and still please my family? — Marty, Mississippi
Answer: Tile shower stalls can be tricky, especially if you plan to install a tile base with a seat. Basically, you’ll need to lay out a shower base with a water containment pan, a thick layer of mortar with a drain setup, floor tiles and a custom-made seat.
Since you want to do the job yourself, I understand your concern and have another option for you to explore.
I suggest you install a premade acrylic shower base with a built-in seat and install tile only on the shower walls. These one-piece units include a special tile flange that allows you to connect the tile to the top of the molded shower receptor.
Bottom line: If you install a smart-looking acrylic shower base with an integral seat, you can do a stand-up job and still incorporate tile.
Keeping up with new kitchen faucet technology
Question: Dear Ed: I am way overdue to install a new kitchen faucet. I want a one-handle style with pull spray, but I'm behind on the new faucet technology. To make my choice easier, can you please bring me up to speed on new kitchen faucets? — Claire, Ohio
Answer: A lot of modern upgrades and options are available for new kitchen faucets. Since you're looking for a one-handle kitchen faucet with a pull spray, I'll go over the basics for just that one type of faucet.
You should consider and choose your new kitchen faucet options from these three categories:
1. PULL TYPE
Decide if you want a pullout or pull-down spray. Pullout is nice for filling pots, while pull-down is great for washing the sink bowl.
2. SPRAY HEAD
You can choose between multi-spray options or just a basic spray head.
3. TOUCHLESS
Finally, you can even add electronic touchless technology to your one-handle faucet. I hope this info helps you get a handle on your new kitchen faucet options.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com.
