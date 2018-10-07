This home is at 209 Figi Way NE in Lake Placid. It is priced for $469,900 and is listed with Andrea Cranmer with Advantage Realty #1.
Who said you can’t have it all? This private home has a circular driveway that leads to the home’s grand entry, a beautiful courtyard. It has four 4 bedrooms with the potential for five and three-and-a-half baths.
The minute you enter you will notice that no detail has been overlooked in this meticulously unique home. This custom-built home features a gourmet kitchen, with stainless steal appliances and a large pantry.
Other features of the home include central vac, a claw foot tub, double sided walk-in shower, an energy-efficient spray foam sealed roof, custom painting and a four-car attached garage. The home has two air-conditioning units, one of which was installed in 2017 and is a 5 ton unit, and a home security system. The professionally landscaped fenced yard is complete with irrigation. All of this is on one acre of land.
This home was recently featured in an upcoming pilot on HGTV. Having a home with a courtyard takes things to the next level of comfort, style and luxury!
For more information, call Cranmer at 863-451-6400. Ask about MLS 247774.
