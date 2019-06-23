SEBRING — Keller Williams of Highlands County is excited to announce that Brittany Gaudino has joined its Sebring office. Gaudino is a Realtor and Accredited Buyers Representative who can help clients buy the home of their dreams or sell their current home for top dollar.
Helping clients through every step of the process to make the experience enjoyable and stress free is what Gaudino strives for in all transactions. “She listens to her clients and their goals and find the perfect fit within their budget”, Broker Eileen Mikulecky said.
“She pays close attention to the details and works nights and weekends to accommodate her clients schedules. She is going to be a huge asset to Keller Williams,” Mikulecky said.
With the backing of one of the No. 1 Real Estate companies in the country, Gaudino has the technological tools and social media savvy to make certain her client’s listings are ahead of the rest! And, with her knowledge of the communities she works, she can point clients to all the necessary amenities they are looking for.
“I love helping clients start a new chapter in their lives, whether buying or selling,” Gaudino said. “A home is one of the largest investments someone can make, and it’s truly enjoyable seeing the look on my client’s face when we find ‘THE ONE’ or get an offer on their current home.”
Gaudino would like to thank all of her clients past, present, and future, for trusting in her to guide their real estate objectives. She is humbled to have to many amazing repeat and referral clients and is looking forward to servicing them at Keller Williams of Highlands County.
Call Gaudino at 863-243-2161 or visit her at her office, 2141 Lakeview Drive, in Sebring.
