SEBRING — Susan Geitner has recently joined Advantage Realty #1.
Geitner earned her Real Estate license in 2003 and quickly followed up in 2004 with her Broker’s license. After several years and multimillion dollar producer status, Geitner took a hiatus to spend time raising her son, now a college student.
When the empty nest became a reality, and her husband set to retire from a 50-year banking career, Geitner decided to get back into the business commuting to an Orlando brokerage in 2018. Then, earlier this year, family crisis struck and it became apparent that a four-hour per day round trip commute was no longer an option.
Geitner naturally looked to the brokerage that she has silently partnered with on referral business throughout her time away from the local market and joined the Advantage Realty #1 Team.
“As a seasoned real estate professional, I understand that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it’s a life-changing experience,” Geitner said.
“That’s why I am dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized service for all of my clients,” she said. “I take great pride in the relationships I build and always work relentlessly on the client’s behalf to help them achieve their real estate goals.
“My philosophy is simple: Clients come first. I pledge to be in constant communication with my clients, keeping them fully informed throughout the entire buying or selling process,” Geitner said. “I believe that if you’re not left with an amazing experience, I haven’t done my job.
“I don’t measure success through achievements or awards but through the satisfaction of my clients.”
Call Geitner at 863-273-0145 or email susan@susangeitner.com.
