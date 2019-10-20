Florida is famous for biological diversity, but you might be surprised to know we only have three species of squirrels. Most common are the eastern grey squirrel, but there are also fox squirrels and southern flying squirrels.
Fox squirrels — sometimes referred to as “monkey squirrels” — and flying squirrels are not nearly as commonly seen as our ubiquitous greys. Your best bet for the fox species is out on the golf course as they prefer wide open habitat. Flying squirrels are nocturnal so unless you’re out at night, observing bird feeders after dark, or find a nest cavity in a fallen tree, it’s unlikely you’ll get to see them.
Grey squirrels however seem to be everywhere. From urban downtown to woodlands and communities, they easily adapt wherever oaks and hickory trees are found. A member of the rodent family, these are smart critters. They cache or hide away tree nuts like acorns to ensure food throughout the year. If you watch how they bury acorns, it’s easy to see that they also wind up planting trees via this behavior. Fond of bird feeders, you likely already know they will clean out sunflower seeds and also readily take fruit from trees too. If you have citrus, you will sometimes see them enjoying an orange.
As we move into our mild winter season, squirrel nests become more visible as tree leaves fall. Nests are placed into crooks of the canopy overhead and built to create a cozy cocoon of sticks, leaves and palm shreds. If you ever find one blow down by a storm, you can see just how cozy and waterproof it is for the young.
In Florida squirrels usually breed in spring and summer and just like many of our residents, their summer homes differ from their winter ones. Summer nests are typically built of sticks and are more of a platform to ensure the rodents stay cool. Thick leaf nests are made for the winter season and sometimes resemble a wasp nest high in a tree. If you’ve got pine trees, watch for chewed cones dropped from above. Squirrels enjoy eating the pine seeds and will readily strip cones to uncover the tasty morsel.
While you’ve likely seen plenty of squirrels in your lifetime, have you ever really observed them? That big fluffy tail, flicked about in communication is also used to shield the squirrel from sun or rain and to stay warm on chilly nights. It also serves as a rudder if the squirrel has to escape via water. Did you know they are able to swim?
Squirrels provide a tasty meal for many predators, including hawks and humans. Hunting season for squirrels in Florida runs mid-October through March and information on bags limits and tips can be found at myfwc.com/.
The web is full of suggestions on getting rid of nuisance squirrels, but the best solution is usually a dog. Squirrels will move on if hassled or chased too much. Other tips include eliminating food sources such as bird feeders and using motion control sprinklers or lighting. Keeping your home buttoned up and in good repair will also help keep these critters outside where they belong.
