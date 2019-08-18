This home is at 5016 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sun ‘n Lake in Sebring. The home is priced for $279,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
Situated on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes, you’ll love the beautiful curb appeal of this four-bedroom, three-bath, two-car plus golf cart garage home.
This executive home shows like a model with its open floor plan and many features, including 10-foot ceilings, columns and arches, crown molding, abundant neutral tile and more.
You’ll love the elegant feel of the spacious living room, which has a fabulous view of the lanai and back yard out the sliding glass doors. Along with the formal dining room, you’ll have plenty of space for your family holiday gatherings.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s delight! With plenty of room for all the cooks, this spacious kitchen boasts raised wood staggered cabinets, newer stainless-steel appliances, a planning desk, corner pantry and a huge breakfast bar.
The kitchen is open to the 18 by 18 family room. You’re going to love sitting in the breakfast area looking through the aquarium mitered windows to the lanai and golf course beyond.
The huge 11 by 34 lanai is accessible from the living room, family room and owner’s suite. The third bath also has direct access to the lanai.
The owner’s suite has step ceilings and sliders that open to the screened lanai making it the perfect place to relax before bedtime. The luxurious spa-like bath has a garden tub, his-and-her vanities and a ceramic-tiled shower. A large window over the tub provides natural light without sacrificing privacy.
Three additional bedrooms and two more baths offer plenty of room for family and guests. The fourth bedroom/den has double French doors, which also makes it an ideal office, craft or exercise room.
This home has many upgrades and newly updated features making it truly move-in ready and maintenance-free. They include 2018 air conditioning, new carpet and newer kitchen appliances. Both the interior and exterior have been painted.
Built in 2004, this like-new home has 2,532 square feet of living area with 3,714 total square feet. It is situated on over a third of an acre.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net.
Check out this and other homes for sale at HomesForSaleSebring.com. Search for MLS 265156. This house will be open for your viewing next Sunday, Aug. 25.
