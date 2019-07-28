This home is at 120 Kings Court NW in Lake Placid. It is priced for $179,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Situated on a cul-de-sac and in the desirable neighborhood of Placid Lakes, this golf course home features a bright, open floor plan boasting more than 2,600 living square feet, a two-car garage and a new roof installed in 2018.
The home has lovely vaulted ceilings with beams and recessed lighting, a fireplace with decorative stone and wood mantel, great views of the golf course and lots of room to entertain. Just off the living room is the huge air-conditioned Florida room with great golf course views.
The eat-in kitchen is a dream with double ovens, a huge island providing lots of prep space, ample storage space with plenty of cabinets, and a quaint breakfast nook with built-in shelves.
The half bath is right off the kitchen and beside the indoor utility room, which has a sink, cabinet space and shelves. Just off the dining room is the spacious screened porch with access to the Florida room as well.
The master suite has two walk-in closets. In addition to the tiled shower in the master bath there is a large hot tub and two separate vanities, built-in shelves and access to one of the closets from the bathroom.
With the golf course views and in this great neighborhood this home won’t last long! For more information, call Campbell at 863-381-1848 or email Jeanny@JeannyCampbell.com. Ask about MLS 265437.
