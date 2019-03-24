This home is at 3201 Par Road in Sebring. It is priced for $314,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This stunning golf course community pool home has a lot to offer. Located on a pond with water views from almost all living spaces gives this property a vacation-resort feel every day.
When you walk in the door you notice the high ceilings and natural lighting throughout the home. The property features a formal living room with French doors opening to the pool area and a formal dining room. Walk through the spacious kitchen with new quartz counter tops and a kitchenette overlooking the pool. The family room has access to the pool area.
The master bedroom measures 25 by 16 and has French doors leading out to the spacious covered pool area. There are three other spacious bedrooms (one is used as an office) and 2.5 bathrooms.
The pool area is spacious and has wonderful pond views to give you even more privacy. Imagine coming home to resort style living everyday!
This floor plan allows itself the function of a full family home and it is truly is an entertainer's delight. Every room seems to flow easily from one to the other with an open feel.
This home was built in 1995 and has 2,750 living square feet of under air-conditioned space and a total of 5,089 square feet. It is located in the heart of Golf Hammock Country Club. You can learn more about Golf Hammock by visiting ghoaonline.com. You can stay as active as you like with all the activities being offered.
This property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida
Properties Group with Dawn Dell.
For more information or to schedule a private tour, call Dell at 863-381-0400 or view all of the professional photos and video at dawndell.com. Look for MLS 250450.
