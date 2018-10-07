This home is at 3705 Creekside Drive in Sebring. It is listed for $379,900 with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
Welcome to this gorgeous home that features a tile roof with more than 3,100 square feet of living space and more than 4,100 total square feet under roof. This home offers four bedrooms, three full baths and an over sized porch and garage.
As you enter through the double front doors you will be greeted with an open concept floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful wood floors, columns and plenty of French doors. This home will surely accommodate a larger family who needs plenty of space or for someone who loves to entertain.
The formal living room has high coffered ceilings, crown molding and French doors leading to the lanai/porch. The room has a unique gas fireplace with bench seating on both sides.
The over sized kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops, center island, wine cooler, bar sink and an abundance of cabinets for extra storage space.
The 10 by 15 formal dining area is just off the raised entry and has wood floors, chair railing and is a great space for entertaining as it is so close to the kitchen.
The 16 by 20 family room is light and bright and is a great place to sit and watch the wildlife in the backyard. This home has a study area close to two of the guest bedrooms; the area has built-in cabinets and a workstation counter top.
All of the guest bedrooms are nicely sized. The guest bathroom has an access door to the back yard.
The fourth bedroom is ideal as an in-law suite or as an office; it includes a full bath with tile shower.
The master bedroom suite has high ceilings, sliding glass doors that lead to the rear porch, wood laminate floors, double closets and includes a sitting area that could also be used as an office. The master bath is a great place to retreat after a long day and features a large jetted tub, tile and glass enclosed shower, beautiful wood cabinets with marble tile tops and separate water closet.
The rear lanai/porch area is partially under roof and some of it is screened. This is a great area for relaxing and to enjoy reading a good book.
The over sized laundry room has built-in cabinets with a laundry sink and offers plenty of room for extra storage.
This home is located in much-desired Country Club of Sebring. This community has something for everyone and has a golf course, pool, tennis courts and restaurant.
For more information, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. Ask about MLS 248222. Or visit teresabock.com.
