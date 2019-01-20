This home is at 524 Spring Lake Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced for $319,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This well-maintained, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home has a unique feature that makes it a must have. The home features a separate apartment with a full kitchen and bath, making this a four-bedroom home with an ideal space for a teenager, guest or in-laws.
The spacious kitchen with Corian counter tops, large breakfast bar, ample cabinet space and cathedral ceiling will surely be the favorite space in the home. The kitchen opens into the family room, which could be set as a large dining room. It also opens to the pool area. With lots of privacy and equipped with an outside shower, the caged in, salt water pool invites you in for a relaxing swim.
The large master suite, which also opens to the pool area, features a gorgeous master bath with a beautiful glassed-in shower, double vanities, large corner tub and plenty of cabinet space. A third bedroom has built-in cabinets.
To top it off the home features a brand new metal roof installed in 2018. The home’s driveway was recently painted driveway and the garage features cabinets and shelving. The home also has a 10 by 10 floor in the attic.
All of this is set in the great community of Spring Lake Village, which is just a short golf cart ride away where golf, tennis courts, a playground and a community center are available.
For showings or more property information, call Campbell at 863-381-1848. Ask about MLS 260273.
