This home is at 91 Lake Byrd Blvd. in Avon Park. It is priced for $274,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
This waterfront property is the perfect place to call home. The neighborhood is a rare find, tucked away and very quiet and private. The home is built with reinforced concrete walls to withstand hurricane winds, has vinyl siding and a large over-sized garage plus a boat dock for fishing, swimming or just relaxing.
This home offers panoramic views of Lake Byrd from the living and dining rooms and two of the bedrooms.
The living and dining area features vaulted ceilings with tongue and groove cedar and terra cotta tile flooring for easy maintenance. Windows line the front of the house and overlook the front porch. It has a gorgeous view of Lake Byrd with French doors leading to the porch.
The kitchen has wood cabinets with plenty of counter and storage space. it is open to the living and dining area, making this an ideal place to cook and entertain.
All three bedrooms are generous in size and include full baths, with plenty of space; all bathrooms include step-in showers and wide doorways, making them handicap friendly.
The over-sized garage has screened windows for better ventilation, a skeeter beater screen and offers plenty of space for water toys. This is an ideal place also to use as an over-sized porch.
This home has a metal roof and has just been updated with newer landscaping in the front and freshly mulched landscaping beds.
If you are looking for a super nice waterfront home with private setting and plenty of fun on the water, then this may be the home for you!
For more information or to make an appointment to preview this home, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884, or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com.
Ask about MLS 250430. You can also see all their listings at teresabock.com.
