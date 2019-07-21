This home is at 2930 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $169,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed with The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a rare opportunity to own a lovely, updated home located just across the street from Lake Jackson at a fabulous price!
Step inside through the leaded glass front door to this three-bedroom, two-bath home to discover it has been updated and upgraded throughout. An abundance of windows let in natural light giving you a welcome feel from the moment you walk in.
A formal living room as well as a family room gives you plenty of space for different seating options making entertaining a breeze.
The beautiful chef’s kitchen has been extensively updated with wood cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, pantry, cove and pendant lighting, a counter eating area and pass-thru to the screened rear lanai. The kitchen also opens to the family room and they both boast beautiful granite tile flooring. Such a rich feeling!
The open family room has a stone accent wall with built-in shelving. The family room and dining area feature sliding glass doors leading to the tiled screened lanai where you’ll love spending time enjoying the outdoors.
The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet and updated bath with a large vanity and granite countertop. Two other bedrooms area available for guests and the guest bath has a granite countertop, tile floors and a shower with decorative accent tiles.
This home also has new windows throughout, a two-car garage, partially fenced yard and a 2018 roof. It’s great location close to the Circle in downtown Sebring, which will allow you to enjoy the many restaurants, shopping and events downtown as well as having Lake Jackson just across the street.
Built in 1977 but extensively updated, this home has 1,576 square feet of living area with 2,362 total square feet.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net. Visit HomesForSaleSebring.com.
