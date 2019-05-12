SEBRING — Re/Max Realty Plus is pleased to announce Ali Griffin has joined the Re/Max team. Griffin has been at Re/Max working as a buyer’s agent since October 2018.
Griffin is a lifelong resident of Highlands County and was raised in Lake Placid. She currently calls Sebring home and has a strong knowledge of the Highlands County markets.
She prides herself in customer service and knowing what buyers and sellers want in an agent. Griffin has found a niche in helping out of area buyers by doing virtual showings. She prides herself in actually selling a home without the buyer ever stepping foot inside.
“I am proud to be an agent at the No. 1 real estate office in Highlands County and having the opportunity to learn from some of the most experience brokers and agents in the area,” Griffin said. “I believe this business is one of constant learning.
“I am excited to take real estate courses and earn designations to help grow my business and give my customers the best possible experience in the buying and selling process,” she said.
“Ali is a great addition to the Re/Max team of agents,” Chip Boring, broker of Re/Max Realty Plus said. “We look forward to much success for Ali in her real estate career.”
To schedule an appointment and to learn more about Griffin, call or text her at 863 243-4559 or visit AliGriffin.remaxagent.com.
